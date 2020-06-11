This is sad news to hear. Al was a kind person and able mentor to many Jostens employees and his intelligent management style served him well in his successful career. My daughter Molly has fond memories of 'cat-sitting' the beloved Dahms pets in Bryant Woods. Molly says it was 'the best job she's ever had' and she is now 31 and a successful sales person! I will always remember the kindness and assistance given by both Al & Barb during a particularly difficult time in my family's past and I will forever be thankful to be considered friends with them both. My sympathy and condolences to the family.

Denise Gordon Hoagland

Friend