Elmer "Al" Dahms
1943 - 2020
Elmer "Al" Dahms, 77, of Fergus Falls, died June 6, 2020 peacefully at home with his family, under the care of Hospice.
A private family funeral service will be held at Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls with Pastor Rud Wasson, Jr. officiating. A private interment service will be held at New Avon Church Cemetery in Redwood County. Online condolences may be sent to www.olsonfuneralhome.com.
Al was born February 28, 1943 to Elmer and Emma (Tonak) Dahms in Clements. He graduated from Redwood Falls High School in 1961 and went on to the University of Minnesota where he met and married his wife, Barb Wasson, in 1964.
After his graduation in 1965, he served as an officer in the U.S. Army Quartermaster Corps, including serving in Vietnam.
Al and Barb lived many places during Al's long career at Josten's Inc., including Minnesota, Massachusetts, Texas, Illinois (twice) and Tennessee, with much of his career spent in Princeton, Ill. He was proud to be the plant manager at the Josten's Princeton plant when the plant produced the medals for the 1984 Los Angeles Summer Olympics. During his time in Princeton, Al received his MBA from Bradley University.
He retired from Josten's in 2000, after which he and Barb built a house outside of Redwood Falls. Retirement life was too slow for Al, however, so in 2003 he went into regional sales for MTM Recognition as a sales representative. Al retired for good in 2017, shortly after he and Barb moved to Fergus Falls to be closer to their grandkids.
Family was always important to Al, and he particularly cherished his role as grandfather to his three grandsons.
He was very close to each of them and made a point of being involved in their lives, even taking the three of them on several trips in order to spend time with them and make lasting memories.
He also loved to help them with projects and was always a good source of advice. He said many times that he wanted to spend as much time with his grandsons as he could while he was able, and that is just what he did.
Al is survived by his wife of 56 years, Barb; his children, Jeffrey Dahms of Chicago, Ill. and Tanya (Mark) Sundberg of Erhard; his grandchildren, Jorge Dahms, Ben Sundberg and Sam Sundberg; brothers Gene (Judi) Dahms and Gary (Barb) Dahms; sister LuAnn (Brad) Schloesser; brothers-in-law Rud (Timmy) Wasson, Bob (Karen) Wasson, and Bill (Diane) Wasson, as well as many nieces and nephews.
Preceding him in death were his parents Elmer and Emma, younger brother Kevin and infant brother and sister Dennis and Virginia.

Published in Redwood Falls Gazette from Jun. 11 to Jun. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Olson Funeral Home
711 Pebble Lake Road
Fergus Falls, MN 56537
(218) 736-7586
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 11, 2020
This is sad news to hear. Al was a kind person and able mentor to many Jostens employees and his intelligent management style served him well in his successful career. My daughter Molly has fond memories of 'cat-sitting' the beloved Dahms pets in Bryant Woods. Molly says it was 'the best job she's ever had' and she is now 31 and a successful sales person! I will always remember the kindness and assistance given by both Al & Barb during a particularly difficult time in my family's past and I will forever be thankful to be considered friends with them both. My sympathy and condolences to the family.
Denise Gordon Hoagland
Friend
June 11, 2020
Barb, Jeffrey and Tanya, our thoughts and prayers are with you and your family. We pray that the many memories you hold in your heart will help to comfort you in the days ahead. We have fond memories of the time we both lived in Sherwood Glen.
Gene & Lisa Vincent
Friend
