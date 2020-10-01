Elvera A. Hoffman, 97, of Wabasso died Sunday, September 27, 2020 at Carris Health-Redwood Hospital in Redwood Falls.
A Memorial Service was held Wednesday, September 30, 2020 at St. Matthew Lutheran Church in Wabasso with burial at a later date in the Christ Lutheran Cemetery, rural Wanda.
Elvera was born May 15, 1923 to Charley and Martha (Lehne) Kuehl in Willow Lake Township, Redwood County. She was baptized and confirmed at Christ Lutheran Church in Wanda. She also attended the District 94 Country School.
On October 25, 1942 she married Elmer Hoffman at Christ Lutheran Church in Wanda.
Together they farmed in New Avon Township, until retiring in 1987 and continuing to live on the farm until even after Elmer passed away in 1997. She then moved to Heritage Apartments in Wabasso. Elmer and Elvera were members of Christ Lutheran at Wanda until it closed in 1970, at which time they joined St. Matthew Lutheran Church of Wabasso. Elvera was a member of the ELCA ladies' group. She enjoyed reading, her family and sharing a stick of gum.
Elvera is survived by her daughter Diane Lange of Wabasso; granddaughters, Shari Lange and Kristi Lange; sister Ardyce Anderson of Belview.
Elvera was preceded in death by her husband, Elmer; infant son, Wayne; son-in-law Cleon Lange; sisters, Marie Rhodes and Lydia Kuehl and brothers-in-law, Vernon Anderson and Marvin Rhodes.
Family prefers memorials to St. Matthew New Organ Fund or WAFER (Wabasso Area Food Emergency Relief).
Blessed be her memory.