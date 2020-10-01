1/1
Elvera A. (Kuehl) Hoffman
1923 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Elvera's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Elvera A. Hoffman, 97, of Wabasso died Sunday, September 27, 2020 at Carris Health-Redwood Hospital in Redwood Falls.
A Memorial Service was held Wednesday, September 30, 2020 at St. Matthew Lutheran Church in Wabasso with burial at a later date in the Christ Lutheran Cemetery, rural Wanda.
Arrangements were with Nelson-Hillestad Funeral and Cremation Service of Redwood Falls. E-mail condolences may be sent via www.nelson-hillestad.com.
Elvera was born May 15, 1923 to Charley and Martha (Lehne) Kuehl in Willow Lake Township, Redwood County. She was baptized and confirmed at Christ Lutheran Church in Wanda. She also attended the District 94 Country School.
On October 25, 1942 she married Elmer Hoffman at Christ Lutheran Church in Wanda.
Together they farmed in New Avon Township, until retiring in 1987 and continuing to live on the farm until even after Elmer passed away in 1997. She then moved to Heritage Apartments in Wabasso. Elmer and Elvera were members of Christ Lutheran at Wanda until it closed in 1970, at which time they joined St. Matthew Lutheran Church of Wabasso. Elvera was a member of the ELCA ladies' group. She enjoyed reading, her family and sharing a stick of gum.
Elvera is survived by her daughter Diane Lange of Wabasso; granddaughters, Shari Lange and Kristi Lange; sister Ardyce Anderson of Belview.
Elvera was preceded in death by her husband, Elmer; infant son, Wayne; son-in-law Cleon Lange; sisters, Marie Rhodes and Lydia Kuehl and brothers-in-law, Vernon Anderson and Marvin Rhodes.
Family prefers memorials to St. Matthew New Organ Fund or WAFER (Wabasso Area Food Emergency Relief).
Blessed be her memory.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Redwood Falls Gazette from Oct. 1 to Oct. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Nelson-Hillestad Funeral Home
111 South Halvorson St
Redwood Falls, MN 56283
(507) 637-8359
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Nelson-Hillestad Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved