|
|
The funeral service for Elvera Meyer, 101, of Redwood Falls, formerly of Vesta, will be Saturday, November 2, 2019, at 1 p.m. at St. John's Lutheran Church in Vesta. Visitation will take place from 11 to 1 p.m. before the service at the church. Interment will follow at the Vesta City Cemetery.
Elvera Evelyn (Stage) Meyer was born April 22, 1918, in Granite Rock Township, to Leopold and Mary (Kuhfeld) Stage. Elvera was baptized on the day of her birth, and she was confirmed June 5, 1932 at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Seaforth. She grew up on the family farm and attended District 80 country school.
Elvera was united in marriage to Conrad Meyer August 29, 1940, and to this union was born six children.
In 1978, Elvera and Conrad retired and moved into Vesta. Elvera took pride in taking care of her home and her family, and she also worked for a time in the kitchen at Parkwood and the Redwood DAC. Elvera always had a big garden with well-tended flowers and vegetables which she enjoyed canning and sharing with everyone.
In her free time, she could be found sewing, quilting and embroidering. Elvera also loved playing cards and visiting with friends, often at the same time. Elvera lived on her own until 2017, when she moved into Parkwood Apartments in Belview, where she loved to play Bingo.
Elvera died Monday, October 28, 2019, at Seasons Hospice House in Redwood Falls.
She is survived by her children Norine Knudsen of Baxter, Julaine Baumgarten of Willmar, Galen Meyer of Redwood Falls, Arlen Meyer of Marshall, Renee (Rich) Linsmeier of Worthington; daughter-in-law Tess Meyer of Jackson; grandchildren Kim (Todd) Dunlap, Kori (Rick) Ceplecha, Kevin (Krista) Knudsen, Kayla (Bill Aspros) Knudsen, Monnett (Jeff) Erickson, Amy (Brandon) Valerius, Ross (Mary) Baumgarten, McKenzie (Jon) Vandelanotte, Whitney (Ryan) Brunsvold, Brandi (Eliott) Csordacsics, Brackstan (Sarah) Linsmeier, Brock (Skylar) Linsmeier, Becky (Luke) Bohn, Blake Linsmeier; 25 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren and many other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents Leopold and Mary Stage, husband Conrad Meyer, son Lenus Meyer, sons-in-law Richard Knudsen and Paul Baumgarten, daughter-in-law Jackie Meyer, great-granddaughters Ashley Dunlap and Sophie Erickson, siblings Freda (Max) Marquardt, Elsie Stage, Edwin (Alma) Stage, Myrtle (Eddie) Eis and Edna (Erwin) Wotschke.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to St. John's Lutheran Church or a .
Arrangements with Sunset Funeral and Cremation Association, Echo. www.sunsetfuneralassociation.com.
Published in Redwood Falls Gazette from Oct. 31 to Nov. 7, 2019