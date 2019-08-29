|
|
Erik W. Welter, 38, of Morgan passed away as a result of a trucking accident west of Morgan Thursday, August 22, 2019.
A Memorial Service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, August 30, 2019 at the First United Methodist Church in Redwood Falls, with burial in the St. Michael's Catholic Cemetery in Morgan. Visitation will be held from 4 until 8 p.m. Thursday, August 29, 2019 at the Nelson-Hillestad Funeral Home in Redwood Falls and will continue from 10 until 11 a.m. at the First United Methodist Church in Redwood Falls Friday.
Arrangements are with the Nelson-Hillestad Funeral and Cremation Service of Redwood Falls. E-mail condolences may be sent via www.nelson-hillestad.com.
Erik William Welter, the son of Mark and Janet (Robinson) Welter, was born February 20, 1981 in Redwood Falls. Erik grew up in Morgan and on the farm. He attended Cedar Mountain Schools and graduated in 1999. He also attended CDL/Truck driving school.
Erik worked for Morgan Grain and Feed, Harvest Land and Farmward as a truck driver.
He loved all of his side trucking jobs, Keith Kerkhoff hauling sweet corn, Tyler Kerkhoff Trucking, Butch and Brandon Kerkhoff helping with harvest.
Erik was a member of St. Michael's Catholic Church. He loved driving truck, playing darts, pool and poker. Erik was a MACC member. He enjoyed working on the farm. Erik loved spending time with family and friends.
Erik married Theresia (Hilde) Hernandez August 5, 2017.
Erik is survived by his wife, Theresia, children, Dameon of Ellsworth, Iowa, Blake, Andrew and Rylan of Morgan and Bella, his dog. Also survived by his mother, Janet Welter of Morgan, siblings, Melissa (Justin) Abeln of Shakopee, Jody (Mark) Trog of Belle Plaine, nieces and nephews, Cameron, Mackenzie, Alixandra, Caleb, Elizabeth, Joseph, Katelynn, Andrew, Jr., Allen, Arthur, Archer, Kaylee, Claire, Kenzie and Kayson.
Erik is preceded in death by Grandpa and Grandma Robinson, Grandpa and Grandma Welter, his dad, Mark Welter, his uncle, Steven Welter and cousins, Carl and Nancy.
Blessed be his memory.
Published in Redwood Falls Gazette from Aug. 29 to Sept. 5, 2019