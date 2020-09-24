1/
Esther M. Garnhardt
Esther M. Garnhardt, 76, of Redwood Falls, passed away on September 21, 2020 at Carris Health-Redwood Hospital in Redwood Falls.
Funeral Services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, September 25, 2020 from First United Methodist Church in Redwood Falls, with burial to follow in the Crestlawn Cemetery. Visitation will be held Friday, September 25, 2020, from 10 until 11 a.m. at the church.
Arrangements are with Nelson-Hillestad Funeral and Cremation Service of Redwood Falls. Condolences may be sent via www.nelson-hillestad.com.
Blessed be her memory.

Published in Redwood Falls Gazette from Sep. 24 to Sep. 28, 2020.
