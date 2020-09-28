1/1
Esther M. (Odell) Garnhardt
1944 - 2020
Esther M. Garnhardt, 76, of Redwood Falls, passed away September 21, 2020 at Carris Health-Redwood Hospital in Redwood Falls.
Funeral Services were held Friday, September 25, 2020 from First United Methodist Church in Redwood Falls, with burial following in the Crestlawn Cemetery.
Arrangements were with Nelson-Hillestad Funeral and Cremation Service of Redwood Falls. Condolences may be sent via www.nelson-hillestad.com.
Esther was born to Clarence and Laura (Sutton) Odell September 10, 1944 in Birch Coulee Township in Renville County. She attended Wabasso schools.
Esther married Marvin Garnhardt May 9, 1964 at the New Avon United Methodist Church rural Wabasso. Together they made their home on the family farm and together farmed for 38 years.
Esther was a member of United Methodist Church in Redwood Falls. She was known for her sewing and upholstery work for 50-plus years.
Esther is survived by her four boys, Mike Garnhardt of Fort Ripley, Andy (Annie) Garnhardt of Redwood Falls, Ben (Hollie) Garnhardt of Andover and Tim Garnhardt of Redwood Falls. Also survived by 12 grandchildren – Hunter, McKenna, Caitlyn, Brandin, Bailey, Jonah, Kendall, Austin, Madison, Beau, Jaydon and Emma; five great-grandchildren – Cade, Carson, Sofia, Laynee and Raegin. Surviving siblings are Jean (Neil) Krick of Blaine, Clifford (Loretta) Odell of Vance, Ala., Ruth Strey of Buffalo Lake and Clinton (Linda) Odell of Fridley.
Esther is preceded in death by her husband, Marv and sisters, Irene and Betty.
Blessed be her memory.

Published in Redwood Falls Gazette from Sep. 28 to Oct. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
25
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
First United Methodist Church
SEP
25
Funeral service
11:00 AM
First United Methodist Church
Funeral services provided by
Nelson-Hillestad Funeral Home
111 South Halvorson St
Redwood Falls, MN 56283
(507) 637-8359
