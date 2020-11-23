1/1
Eugene Tauer
1932 - 2020
Eugene Tauer, 88, of rural Morgan died November 18, 2020, at his home.
Masks are required and COVID-19 restrictions will be implemented.
Visitation will be today from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. at the St. Raphael Catholic Church in Springfield.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at the St. Raphael Catholic Church today at 2:30 p.m.
The clergy will be Father Garrett Ahlers.
Interment will be at the St. Raphael Catholic Cemetery in Springfield.
Arrangements are with the Sturm Funeral Home in Springfield. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.sturmfh.com.
Eugene Tauer was born August 1, 1932 to Sylvester and Mary (Zins) Tauer at their home in Clements. He attended St. Michael's Catholic school in Morgan.
On April 10, 1951, Eugene was united in marriage to Martha Serbus at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Bechyn.
He had a great passion for farming and farmed north of Springfield for 69 years and raised their eight children there. For 17 years, the couple traveled to Sun City West, Ariz. for the winter.
He enjoyed playing cards, visiting, and family gatherings. Eugene was a member of St. Raphael's Catholic Church and served on the building committee and was a member of Knights of Columbus.
He is survived by his wife Martha of 69 years; children – Joyce (Gary) Barden, Shirley (Ron) Welter, Dennis (Chris) Tauer, Don (Cathy) Tauer, James (Jackie) Tauer, Joan (Roland) Engel, Sandy (Rick) Ellis and Nancy (Jon) Molin; 23 grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren and a brother – Jerome Tauer.
Eugene was preceded in death by his parents, brother, and one grandchild, Eric.

Published in Redwood Falls Gazette from Nov. 23 to Nov. 30, 2020.
