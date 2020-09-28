1/1
Eugene W. Caven
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Eugene's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Eugene W. Caven, 96, of Redwood Falls died Wednesday, September 23, 2020 at Carris-Health, Willmar, Minnesota. A private family Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Catherine's Catholic Church of Redwood Falls with the burial to follow at Calvary Catholic Cemetery in Morton.
Arrangements are with Nelson-Hillestad Funeral and Cremation Service of Redwood Falls. E-mail condolences may be sent via www.nelson-hillestad.comwww.nelson-hillestad.com/>.
Gene was a lifelong farmer even after he retired. He loved the land, was kind to his animals, and was the type of neighbor everyone wished they had. Gene could fix anything. He was a mechanic, a craftsman, and a furniture maker. Most every family member has a treasured piece of his fine work, as did the St. John Catholic Church of Morton. As a dad, he was a silent leader who led by his great example rather than words. He imparted his strong work ethic to all of his children, which has since been passed to the next generation. Gene grew up during the great depression. He always made do with what he had and was thankful for it. Gene was never late for anything. Gene knew God, family and friends were more important than money and he was rich in those terms.
Gene was generous with his time and was active as a life member of the Knights of Columbus, member of the St. John's Choir and Cemetery Board, 4-H leader and mentor to his children and grandchildren. Gene was a very sharp card player. He had the ability to know what was in the other players hand after the first card was played.
Gene and Dorothy were a team. You seldom said the name of one without the other. They were inseparable and now they are together again forever. Gene and Dorothy loved to dance and after 70 years, however, Gene did say he was getting tired of always winning the anniversary dance at wedding receptions. After building their home in Beaver Falls, Gene and Dorothy took great interest in feeding the birds on their deck and watching them from the kitchen table. The appearance of a Cardinal was always a special moment.
Eugene W. Caven, age 96, died on Wednesday, September 23, 2020 at Carris Health-Rice Memorial in Willmar, Minnesota.
He is survived by his children - Barb Tighe of Morton, Pat (Larry) Von Mosch of Cedar, Minn., Mike (Nancy) Caven of Ashland, Wisc., Tim (Nancy) Caven of Pennock, Minn., Laura (John) Synstegaard of Waconia, Minn. 11 grandchildren and 10 beloved great grandchildren. Also survived by sister Kathryn Schmitt of Winsted, Minn.
He was preceded in death by his parents Leo and Johanna Caven, wife Dorothy, brothers James and Charles, sisters Rose, Virginia, and Victoria, and son-in-law Earle Tighe.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to St. John's Catholic Church Cemetery Fund are appreciated.
Blessed be his memory.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Redwood Falls Gazette from Sep. 28 to Oct. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Nelson-Hillestad Funeral Home
111 South Halvorson St
Redwood Falls, MN 56283
(507) 637-8359
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Nelson-Hillestad Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved