Floyd D. Lothert, 91, of Morton died Sunday, October 25, 2020 at Seasons Hospice House in Redwood Falls.
Floyd was born in Norfolk Township in Renville County August 7, 1929 to Harry and Genevana (Larson) Lothert. He grew up there and went to country school and completed the eighth grade.
On September 20, 1952 he was united in marriage to Della Bloom at Zion Lutheran Church in Morton. They moved to California where Floyd was stationed at Camp Pendleton serving his country. In October 1953 they returned to Minnesota living in the Morton/Franklin area. They were married 53 years and had seven children. Floyd farmed and milked cows throughout his farming career and retired in 1984. Floyd loved to talk farming, fishing, and listening to KLGR radio station. He enjoyed bailing the road ditches. He loved the farm and looked forward to family gatherings when he could see his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Floyd is survived by his children: Steve (Lynette) Lothert, Dennis Lothert, David Lothert, Julie (Scott) Hoek, John Lothert, Kathy (Dean) Dexler; daughter-in-law, Brenda Lothert; 14 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren due in March 2021; siblings, Rev. LeRoy Lothert, Genevieve Nommensen and Gene Lothert.
Floyd was preceded in death by his wife, Della (2006); son, Stanley; daughter-in-law, Virginia Lothert; brothers, Richard, Harry, Jr., Marlow and Reinhold and three brothers-in-law and two sisters-in-law.
Blessed be his memory.