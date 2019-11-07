|
|
Mass of Christian Burial for Floyd Kramer, 86, of Vesta, will be Friday, November 8, 2019, at 11 a.m. at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Seaforth. Visitation will be at the church Thursday, November 7, 2019 from 4 until 7 p.m., with a prayer service at 7 p.m. and a rosary to follow. Visitation will continue one hour prior to the service Friday. A private family interment will take place at a later date.
Floyd Kramer was born July 12, 1933, to Ruth (Rohlik) and Mathias Kramer in Vesta Township Section 26 and grew up on the Kramer Century farm in Sheridan Township. He was baptized, made his First Holy Communion and was confirmed at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Seaforth. Floyd graduated from the eighth grade District #104 in Seaforth and completed three years of high school at St. Anne's in Wabasso. He got his G.E.D. while serving in the Army from January 21, 1954, until being honorably discharged October 21, 1955. He then returned home to the farm.
On April 8, 1961, Floyd and Marjorie Starken, daughter of Harold and Alice (Zollner) Starken, were married at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Seaforth. They made their home and raised their five children on the Kramer Homestead Farm northwest of Seaforth.
Floyd was a member of the Seaforth American Legion, was treasurer for Sheridan Township for 32 years and was Chief Ranger of the C.O.F. Court #1757 for a number of years. Recently he received his 75 year pin for that membership. Floyd also belonged to the Marshall Area Men's Chorus for 27 years and played Baritone in the Lucan Community Band for several years. Floyd was also a family historian. He had put together many scrapbooks on the family's machinery, past and present, history and pictures of the old rural schools from years ago, and his Army days. He loved to collect toy tractors, many of which he received as birthday and Christmas gifts from his kids.
Floyd enjoyed his eight grandchildren. They had good fun at the farm with him and heard lots of his stories. He was especially proud of his three grandsons serving in the military just as he had done, one in the Air Force and two in the Marines.
Floyd died Sunday, November 3, 2019, at Carris Health in Redwood Falls.
He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Marjorie, and their five children and eight grandchildren: David of Vesta, sons Joseph and Zachary; Lisa (Galen) Stoltenburg of Kranzburg, S.D., sons Cody and Blaine; Scott (Maria) of Renville, children Jonathan and Victoria; Kevin of Vesta; Ryan (Lisa) of Seaforth, daughters Kirsten and Samantha; sister Rita Stark of Blaine; brothers-in-law Leo (Barb) of Wabasso and Gene (Jeanette) of Redwood Falls and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents Mathias and Ruth, brother Maurice, sisters Dorothy Zitzmann, Patricia Christensen and Lorraine Kramer, infant brother Paul, sisters-in-law Theresa Mertens and Donna Kramer and brothers-in-law Gilbert Christensen, Leonard Stark and Sylvester Zitzmann. Arrangements are with Sunset Funeral and Cremation Association, Echo. www.sunsetfuneralassociation.com.
Published in Redwood Falls Gazette from Nov. 7 to Nov. 14, 2019