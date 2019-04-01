|
Fred (Freddie) John Kranzler was born August 25, 1953 in Ipswich, S.D., and passed away March 22, 2019 at Avera Hospice in Aberdeen, S.D. Services and internment will be held later this year in Roscoe.
Memorials can be sent to Aberdeen Health and Rehab or Avera Hospice in Aberdeen. Visit www.spitzerfuneralhome.com.
He grew up on the family farm in Roscoe and returned to town upon retirement. He graduated from Roscoe High School and Lake Area Technical College in Watertown earning a degree in drafting.
Fred married Joyce Maas of Revillo, S.D. and had two sons, Jonathan and Nathanial. The family enjoyed a home in Aberdeen with a swimming pool. Fred worked at United Building Center as a draftsman and salesman. Later he relocated to Morton and worked as an independent master carpenter and contractor.
Fred also completed projects in other communities of Minnesota and Phoenix, Ariz. before returning to South Dakota. His skill at building furniture and cabinets was superior.
Fred enjoyed woodworking and collecting tools, books, magazines and antiques. He loved the outdoors: golfing, skiing, and fishing. Fred preferred 70s music, old movies and reruns of Bonanza and Gunsmoke. During holidays, Fred enjoyed playing cards and games with family.
Grateful for having shared Fred's life are his sons, Jonathan Joel Kranzler and Nathanial Noel Kranzler; brothers, Harvey (Sue) Kranzler and Rod (Mary Fran) Kranzler and nieces: Tania Kranzler, Sara Campbell and Nicole Kranzler-Gacke.
Fred was preceded in death by his parents, John and Martha Kranzler.
Published in Redwood Falls Gazette from Apr. 1 to Apr. 8, 2019