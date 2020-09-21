Mass of Christian Burial for Genevieve "Gen" Rohlik, 95, of Wabasso, was held Saturday, September 19, 2020, at St. Anne's Catholic Church in Wabasso. Interment followed at St. Anne's Catholic Cemetery.

Genevieve "Gen" Theresa (Bernardy) was born April 30, 1925, at home in Granite Rock Township to John and Catherine (Manderscheid) Bernardy. Gen grew up in rural Lucan and Seaforth, attending school in Lucan and District 113 in Johnsonville Township. She was baptized and confirmed at Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church in Lucan. She graduated from Wabasso High School in 1943, then attended Teacher Training in New Ulm until 1944.

After finishing Teacher Training, Gen taught country school District 3 in West Vesta Township and District 80 in Granite Rock Township until 1948.

On September 28, 1948, Gen was united in marriage to George Rohlik at St. Mary's Church in Seaforth. The couple farmed by Vesta, in Sheridan Township until 1953, and in Vesta Township until retiring in 1975. Gen and George moved to Wabasso in 1991. At that time, they became members of St. Anne's Catholic Church.

Gen and George were members of St. Mary's Catholic Church in Seaforth until moving to Wabasso. Their faith was very important to them, and they prayed the rosary every day. Gen was a past vice-president and treasurer of the St. Mary's CCW, and she also taught CCD in Seaforth. She was a member of the CCW at St. Anne's as well. Gen was very proud that all five of her children and all 20 of her grandchildren attended St. Anne's Catholic School in Wabasso.

Gen loved visiting with friends and family. She was a wonderful baker and always had cookies in the freezer for her grandchildren when they came to visit. She also enjoyed playing cards, sewing quilts, gardening and watching the Twins.

Genevieve died Wednesday, September 16, 2020, at the Wabasso Rehabilitation & Healthcare Center in Wabasso.

She is survived by her children Kathy (and David) Schilling of Wanda, Bruce (and Chris) of Vesta, Neal (and Sue) of Vesta, Gary (and Monica) of Vesta and Karen (and Brian) Maertens of Wabasso; 20 grandchildren; 39 great-grandchildren and her first great-great-grandchild is due this fall; brothers Adolph Bernardy and Marvin (and Maureen) Bernardy and many nieces, nephews, and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband George in 2005 and siblings Lawrence, Leonard, Matilda, Norbert and Isidore.

Arrangements by Sunset Funeral & Cremation Associ-ation, Wabasso.

