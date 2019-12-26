|
|
George W. Gaffney, 88, of Springfield died December 6, 2019, at Hennepin County Medical Center in Minneapolis.
Service was held at the United Methodist Church in Springfield Saturday, December 21, 2019.
Interment wat at the Ft. Snelling National Cemetery.
Arrangements were with the Sturm Funeral Home in Springfield. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.sturmfh.com.
George "Windy" Wilford Gaffney was born January 6, 1931, to Alva and Alta (Castle) Gaffney.
He was raised in North Redwood where he attended school till the eighth grade before going to Redwood Falls High School. He lettered in track and wrestling, graduating with the Class of 1948.
He also met Phyllis during high school. They were married January 9, 1952. He worked in the cabinet department at Farm Elevator Co. prior to leaving January 15, 1952 for the Armed services with other Redwood County draftees. He was honorably discharged from the Army February 10, 1960.
They moved to Springfield where he worked as a journeyman painter for Miesen's Paint Center until he retired in 1996. After a fall at home George was taken to HCMC Hospital in Minneapolis where he passed away late in the evening of December 6, 2019.
In his younger years enjoyed fishing and bowling league. He was a member of the American Legion for more than 60 years and a member of the honor guard. He was also a member of the United Methodist Church of Springfield. After retirement he enjoyed morning coffee with friends. He would drive friends to doctor's appointments and visit them at the nursing home when ailing. He was an avid reader and enjoyed the Springfield Library. He liked to keep up with the Springfield high school sports teams.
George is survived by daughters Barbara Ann Gaffney of Woodbury, Lisa Kay and husband Gary Templin of Oakdale, son Mark John and wife Gloria Gaffney of Anoka; grandchildren Caitlin Marie Wilson and Jarrid Michael and wife Leah Wilson and great-grandchild Scarlett Wilson of Woodbury; sister Joyce and husband David Lueck of Renville County and several nieces and nephews.
He was proceeded in death by wife Phyllis (McCorquodale) Gaffney, brother Burt and wife Chrystine Gaffney, sisters, Shirley and husband Eugene Miles, Myrtle and husband Gordon Davis.
Published in Redwood Falls Gazette from Dec. 26, 2019 to Jan. 2, 2020