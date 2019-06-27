|
Gerald "Gary" George Bliss, 82, of Redwood Falls, passed away Wednesday, June 19, 2019 at his home surrounded by his family.
Mass of Christian Burial was held Monday, June 24 at St. Catherine's Catholic Church in Redwood Falls. Burial was in St. Mary's Cemetery in Seaforth. Online condolences may be sent at www.stephensfuneralservice.com. Stephens Funeral Service - Redwood Valley Funeral Home assisted the family with arrangements.
Gary was born March 1, 1937 to George Gay and Leona Grace (Shaffer) Bliss in Redwood Falls Township. He was baptized in the Methodist faith. When Gary was five years old the family moved to a farm site near Seaforth, where he attended school through the eighth grade. Growing up on a farm, Gary became a country boy at heart. His love of horses led him to join the Sundown Riders Saddle Club where he participated in area rodeos earning many ribbons.
On July 6, 1963 Gary George married his best friend and soulmate Lorna Mary Woelfel at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Seaforth where he was confirmed into the Catholic faith. Gary and Lorna's journey began on a hay ride with all their friends and their ride would continue with deepest respect, admiration and a love for each other that touched the depths of their hearts.
God blessed their marriage with three children, Todd Gerald, Patrick Michael and Gennifer Gay and 10 grandchildren, twins Brittany and Brianna Bliss, Dalton Bliss, Sam Anderson, Grace, Emma, Lily Frances, Jozie, Kolten and Kelsey Pingeon. Gary was a loving father and papa with a passionate love for his grandchildren.
Gary worked for John Deere in Wabasso and in Redwood Falls after moving there in 1965. He later owned his own semi and operated it for 18 years. After that he went to work for Thielen Bus Lines where he drove school bus #9 and also the coach buses.
Whenever he took a trip with the coach, he climbed in behind the wheel with great pride. Gary enjoyed camping, watching westerns,and being around his friends and family. He was a loving, kind and patient man who greatly valued his faith. The ride has ended, God needed the best driver in heaven.
Gary is survived by his wife Lorna; children: Todd (Lori) of Buffalo, Patrick of West Des Moines, Iowa and Gennifer "Gigi" Bliss of Springfield; grandchildren: Dalton Bliss, Sam Anderson, Grace, Emma, Lily, Jozie, Kolten and Kelsey Pingeon, sister Mary Lou Burtzel of Redwood Falls and many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He is preceded in death by his parents, twin granddaughters Brittany and Brianna Bliss, silbings: Clinton Bliss, Wilma Mammen, Bud Bliss, Hazel Pratt, Don Bliss, Bernice Shemon and Ervie Bliss and nephews: Jon Bliss, Frank Pratt and Duane Bliss.
Published in Redwood Falls Gazette from June 27 to July 4, 2019