Gerald Merion "Gary" Doble
1946 - 2020
Gerald "Gary" Doble, 74, of Redwood Falls, passed away on Sunday, October 11, 2020 at The Estates of Bloomington, Bloomington.
A Private Family Graveside Service will be held at Crestlawn Cemetery, Redwood Falls.
A Private Family Graveside Service will be held at Crestlawn Cemetery, Redwood Falls.
Gerald Merion Doble (Gary), the son of Merion and Jeannette (Dallmann) Doble, was born on January 10, 1946. Gary grew upon a farm outside of Parkers Prairie where he raised pigs and other animals.
Gary moved to Redwood Falls where he worked at Jackpot Junction in the kitchen. He collected farm animal figures, built items out of wood, watched old westerns, and enjoyed spending holidays with family. Gary was quiet and kind.
He will be dearly missed.
Gary is survived by his sister, Kathyrn Wiederich of Redwood Falls, along with many nieces and nephews.
Gary was preceded in death by his parents; his brother Richard and his sisters Lavonne and Phyllis.
Blessed be his memory.

Published in Redwood Falls Gazette from Oct. 15 to Oct. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
