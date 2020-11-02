Geraldine (Berger) Dellwo, 62, of Redwood Falls, passed away Saturday, October 24, 2020 at the Sanford Medical Center in Sioux Falls, S.D. surrounded by family.

A memorial service for immediate family was held Saturday, October 31, 2020.

Geraldine was born April 18, 1958 in Shakopee. She was the 13th of 15 born to Mark and Rosemary (Bailey) Berger. She grew up in Belle Plaine, attended Belle Plaine School and graduated from Jordan High School.

She was united in marriage to Michael Dellwo on March 2, 1991. After marriage they made their journey west to Redwood Falls where together they settled down and raised six children.

Some of her greatest joys in life came from riding motorcycle, attending Sturgis for 30 years, gardening, cooking, fishing, camping and spending as much time as she could with her children and grandchildren.

She is survived by her husband Michael; sons: Steven (Bekah) Berger, Jake (Malory) Dellwo, Lucas Dellwo, Matthew Dellwo (special friend Cheyenne Koll), Peter Dellwo (special friend Shayla Stage); daughter; Barbara Dellwo (special friend Mitchell Haubrich); grandchildren: Marshall, Madessen, Makenzie, Magarrett, JJ, Willow, Millie; siblings: John (Molly) Berger, Nancy (Dwight) Meyer, Mary (Joe) Kuechle, Richard (Jane) Berger, Danny (Mary) Berger, Mark (Barb) Berger, Theresa (Brad) Bindig, Kevin (Cindy) Berger; sisters-in-law: Cheryl Berger, Gerry Berger; many relatives and friends.

Preceded in death by her parents, Mark and Rosemary Berger; brothers: Andy Berger, Robert Berger, Mike Berger, Peter Berger; sisters: Bonnie Mohlin, Margaret Frikken and brother-in-law, Richard Frikken.

A celebration of life will be held Sunday, April 18, 2021 for friends and family, with a place and time to be determined.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store