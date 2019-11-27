|
|
Geraldine Wendler, 90, of New Ulm died Friday, November 22, 2019 at the Garnette Gardens assisted living in Redwood Falls.
Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019 at St. Paul's Evangelical Lutheran Church in New Ulm with Pastor Donald Sutton officiating. Burial will follow in the St. Paul's Lutheran Cemetery.
Visitation will continue for one hour prior to the time of service at church Wednesday.
Geraldine Ione Ida Maha was born March 30, 1929 in Mulligan Township, Brown County to George and Alice (Streich) Maha. She was a 1947 graduate of New Ulm High School.
Geraldine was united in marriage to Emil Wendler October 20, 1947 at St. Paul's Evangelical Lutheran Church in New Ulm, and together they raised seven children. After marriage they farmed near Springfield where she worked as a homemaker and at Buffs Restaurant. Later they moved to New Ulm where she was employed at 3M and AMPI until her retirement. Geraldine enjoyed gardening, planting trees, her cat and making friends wherever she went. Her greatest love was being with her children and grandchildren.
Geraldine is survived by her daughters, Karen (Dennis) Groebner of Clements, Kathleen Soupir of Redwood Falls; sons, Terry (Linda) Wendler of Redwood Falls, Duane (Angie) Wendler of New Ulm, Roland Wendler of New Ulm, Dennis (special friend Jean) of Mankato and Joel (Ronda) Wendler of New Ulm; 23 grandchildren; 65 great-grandchildren; 14 great-great-grandchildren; sisters, Gloria Jungkins of New Ulm and Carol Haack of Arden Hills and a brother George "Buddy" Maha of New Ulm.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband Emil and a sister Phylis Friedrich.
Published in Redwood Falls Gazette from Nov. 27 to Dec. 5, 2019