Gladys Mae Carity, 89, of Willmar, formerly of Redwood Falls, passed away Sunday, May 24, 2020 at Compassionate Cottages in Willmar.
Memorial services will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be sent at www.stephensfuneralservice.com. Stephens Funeral Service - Redwood Valley Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Gladys Mae Carity was born May 28, 1930 in Wood Lake to Herman and Lillian (Vahl) Mulenberg. She was baptized and confirmed at the Wood Lake Methodist Church. She graduated high school in Wood Lake. Following graduation, Gladys worked at a bank before she met Gordon Carity.
She and Gordon were married September 22, 1952 at St. Catherine's Catholic Church in Redwood Falls. Gladys worked at home raising her family.
Once her children were grown, she worked at the DAC in Redwood Falls for a short time, and was a member of the VFW and American Legion auxiliaries. Gladys kept busy gardening, canning and baking.
She greatly enjoyed music and playing her organ, shaking dice and playing cards. Gladys loved embroidering, birdwatching and relaxing while having a beer with her family.
Gladys is survived by her husband, Gordon, of Willmar; children: Lee (Konnie) Carity of Atwater and Delrose Carity of Willmar; grandchildren: Amy (Eric) Gertken, Kristy (Justin) Caspers and Lucas Damm and great-grandchildren Isaac Gertken and Elliott Caspers.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Herman and Lillian, daughter Kathy Carity, sister Ruth and brothers Glen and Ray.
Published in Redwood Falls Gazette from May 28 to June 4, 2020