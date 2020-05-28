Home

POWERED BY

Services
Stephens Funeral Services - Redwood Valley Funeral Home
612 Northwood Dr
Redwood Falls, MN 56283
(507) 637-5877
Resources
More Obituaries for Gladys Carity
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gladys Mae (Mulenberg) Carity


1930 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gladys Mae (Mulenberg) Carity Obituary
Gladys Mae Carity, 89, of Willmar, formerly of Redwood Falls, passed away Sunday, May 24, 2020 at Compassionate Cottages in Willmar.
Memorial services will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be sent at www.stephensfuneralservice.com. Stephens Funeral Service - Redwood Valley Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Gladys Mae Carity was born May 28, 1930 in Wood Lake to Herman and Lillian (Vahl) Mulenberg. She was baptized and confirmed at the Wood Lake Methodist Church. She graduated high school in Wood Lake. Following graduation, Gladys worked at a bank before she met Gordon Carity.
She and Gordon were married September 22, 1952 at St. Catherine's Catholic Church in Redwood Falls. Gladys worked at home raising her family.
Once her children were grown, she worked at the DAC in Redwood Falls for a short time, and was a member of the VFW and American Legion auxiliaries. Gladys kept busy gardening, canning and baking.
She greatly enjoyed music and playing her organ, shaking dice and playing cards. Gladys loved embroidering, birdwatching and relaxing while having a beer with her family.
Gladys is survived by her husband, Gordon, of Willmar; children: Lee (Konnie) Carity of Atwater and Delrose Carity of Willmar; grandchildren: Amy (Eric) Gertken, Kristy (Justin) Caspers and Lucas Damm and great-grandchildren Isaac Gertken and Elliott Caspers.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Herman and Lillian, daughter Kathy Carity, sister Ruth and brothers Glen and Ray.
Published in Redwood Falls Gazette from May 28 to June 4, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gladys's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -