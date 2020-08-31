Gladys Mae Carity, 89, of Willmar, formerly of Redwood Falls, passed away Sunday, May 24, 2020 at Compassionate Cottages in Willmar.
Graveside Services will be 11 a.m. Thursday, September 3, 2020 at St. Catherine's Catholic Cemetery. Guests are asked to bring their own chair if desired and practice social distancing. Celebration of life and time for fellowship will be held at the Lower Shelter in Ramsey Park immediately following the service. In case of inclement weather, the service will be held at the Lower Shelter at Ramsey Park. Online condolences may be sent at www.stephensfuneralservice.com.
Gladys is survived by her husband, Gordon, of Willmar; children: Lee (Konnie) Carity of Atwater and Delrose Carity of Willmar; grandchildren: Amy (Eric) Gertken, Kristy (Justin) Caspers and Lucas Damm and great-grandchildren Isaac Gertken and Elliott Caspers.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Herman and Lillian, daughter Kathy Carity, sister Ruth and brothers Glen and Ray.