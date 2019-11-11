|
Glen Ramey, 62, of Phoenix, Ariz. passed away August 19, 2019 in Phoenix as a result of complications with cancer.
Private family burial will take place in Crestlawn Memorial Garden, rural Redwood Falls, at a later date.
Private family burial will take place in Crestlawn Memorial Garden, rural Redwood Falls, at a later date.
Glen Ramey was born January 16, 1957 in Redwood Falls to Norman and Marlene Ramey.
He attended Morgan High School and participated in basketball and music. Mr. Wittgraf always said Glen had an exceptional ear for playing trombone.
In 1992, Glen moved to Arizona and made a living as a journeyman electrician.
Glen is survived by his sister Ann Ramey; brother Karl (Karin) Ramey; four-legged companion Bella and special friends April and Colleen.
He is preceded in death by his parents Norman and Marlene, wife Helene and brother Lee.
Published in Redwood Falls Gazette from Nov. 11 to Nov. 18, 2019