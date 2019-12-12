|
Gloria JoAnn Rindfleisch, 79, of Redwood Falls received her angel wings December 6, 2019 after a courageous battle and long struggle with an illness at the Methodist Hospital in St. Louis Park.
Funeral Services were held Wednesday, December 11 at Christ's Victory Lutheran Church in Redwood Falls. Interment will be Saturday, April 12, at the Redwood Falls Cemetery.
Gloria JoAnn Rindfleisch was born February 22, 1940 to Rolland and Juanita (O'Hair) Lindberg in Grove City. She was baptized July 13, 1940 at the Swedish Evangelical Lutheran Church in Grove City and confirmed March 13, 1960 at the Evangelical Lutheran Church in Heron Lake.
Gloria received her GED in 1978 and continued her education at Willmar Community College where she received her Practical nursing degree.
She was united in marriage to LuVern "Kike" Rindfleisch August 23, 1958 in Windom. Together they had six children Wendy, Michael, Kim, Jerry, Vicky and Kristen. She spent most of her time caring for others as an LPN and also owned an upholstery business.
Gloria was a very loving and generous person who would always be looking out for her family. She was known for making stained glass windows and clocks.
Gloria was a member of Christ's Victory Lutheran Church, the Cat Fancy Club and was a Girl Scout leader.
She enjoyed baking (her specialty was brownies), breeding Persian cats, going on "tours" in her car around town and attending Bingo at Jackpot Junction Casino. Gloria especially enjoyed attending her grandchildren's school events and spending time with her family. She will be deeply missed
Gloria is survived by her husband Luvern of 61 years; children: Wendy (Tom) Borman, Michael (Jodi) Rindfleisch, Kim (Les) Nott, Jerry (Jody) Rindfleisch, Vicky (Brad) Pitzl, and Kristen (Todd) Beran; grandchildren: Jason (Ashley) Schwartz, Zachary (Sarah) Nott, Joleenah Toren, Scott Rindfleisch, Ezekiel (Toni) Nott, Jacob Rindfleisch, Tara Borman, Shannon Rindfleisch, Samantha Borman (fiancé Aslan), Nicole Rindfleisch (fiancé Luke), Emily Borman, Sidney Pitzl, Breanna Beran, Austine Pitzl, Payden Beran and Elizabeth Pitzl; great-grandchildren: Benjamin, Addison, Bennett, Kinnley, Tate, Griffin, Jaymelea, Kayleah and Liannah Rae; sister Carol (Jerry) Wagner; sisters-in-law: Carolyn Jansen, Norma (Dennis) Rosen and Lorraine Rindfleisch; brother-in-law Lee VanNorman; her beloved cat Fluffy and many other family and friends.
She is preceded in death by her parents, sisters Lavon Van Norman, Janis Christian and Rosalyn Knake, mother-in-law Blanche Rindfleisch, father-in-law Fred "Toby" Rindfleisch, brothers-in-law Rolland, Art, Kenneth, Raymond Rindfleisch, Leroy Jansen, Vernon Christian and Elroy Knake and sisters-in-law Mavis Rindfleisch, Lois Rindfleisch and Aggie Rindfleisch.
Published in Redwood Falls Gazette from Dec. 12 to Dec. 19, 2019