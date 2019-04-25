|
Gordon David Alexander, 90, of Vesta, passed away Monday, April 22, 2019 at the Parkview Home in Belview.
Funeral services are being held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, April 27, 2019 at the First Presbyterian Church in Redwood Falls. Interment will be in the Redwood City Cemetery. Online condolences may be placed at www.sunsetfuneralassociation.com. The Sunset Funeral Association cared for the family.
Gordon David Alexander was born June 2, 1928 to David and Bertha (Simondet) Alexander on the family farm in Vesta Township. He was baptized and confirmed in the Presbyterian faith at the First Presbyterian Church in Vesta and graduated from Redwood Falls High School. After graduation, Gordon enlisted into the United States Army and was honorably discharged.
Gordon was united in marriage to Barbara Nell Payne at the Harlandale Presbyterian Church in San Antonio, Texas in 1957. They made their home on the family farm near Vesta where Gordon was a farmer. He was also very active in his and surrounding communities. He was mayor of Vesta, a Vesta and Wabasso School Board member, Redwood County Farm Bureau Board, Vesta American Legion, Vesta Lions Club and various other community activities and boards.
Barbara passed away in 1995, and several years later Gordon married Ardis Zamzow in Morgan. He enjoyed visiting with his children, grandchildren, neighbors and friends.
On Monday, April 22, 2019, Gordon passed away at the Parkview Home in Belview at the age of 90.
He is survived by his wife Ardis Alexander; children Rita Alexander of Willmar, Robert (Sonya) Alexander of Belview and daughter-in-law Cherrie Alexander of Massachusetts; grandchildren Jennifer and Marco, Jason, Rebekah and Matt, Hannah, Rachel and Chris, Josiah, Samuel, Benjamin, Daniel and Maria and Jonathan; seven great-grandchildren; many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, first wife Barbara, son Richard, one brother and three sisters.
Blessed be his memory.
