|
|
Gordon "Gordy" Jensen, 68, of Redwood Falls formerly of St. James and Butterfield, passed away unexpectedly Wednesday, April 17, 2019 of natural causes at his lake home on West Silent Lake.
A celebration of his life will be held from 4-7 p.m. Thursday, April 25, 2019 at Redwood Valley Funeral Home in Redwood Falls. Interment will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers memorials are preferred to the Redwood Falls Sportsman's Club or the Redwood Area Library Foundation. Online condolences may be sent at www.stephensfuneralservice.com. Stephens Funeral Service - Redwood Valley Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Gordy was born July 10, 1950 to Leslie and Frances (Anderson) Jensen in St. James. He graduated from St. James High School in 1968 and continued his education at Mankato State University.
On September 14, 1974, Gordy married the love of his life Jude Heick at St. James Catholic Church in St. James. Together the couple lived in Butterfield where they were blessed with two daughters before moving to Redwood Falls. Gordy worked various jobs before working at Harvest Land Cooperative for 29 years, retiring in 2011. He enjoyed his retirement being at the lake as much as possible, where he would have coffee with the guys at DuCharme's Corner Store.
Gordy was very active in several community organizations. He enjoyed giving back to his community. Gordy also enjoyed fishing, hunting, wood working and reading. He loved attending school and sporting events for his grandchildren.
Gordy is survived by his wife Jude of 45 years; daughters: Trisha and Heather; grandchildren: Nathan, Alex and Lianna; his yellow lab Nikki; sisters: Janice (Donald) Heller, Gail Lehman and Diane Kenet and many other relatives and friends.
He is preceded in death by his parents, sister Carol Johnson and brothers-in-law Ernest Lehman and Tom Denind.
Published in Redwood Falls Gazette from Apr. 25 to May 2, 2019