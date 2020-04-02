|
Grace Luella Gluth, 78, of Renville, passed away Friday, March 27, 2020 at Glencoe Hospital.
Memorial service for Grace will be held at a later date. Stephens Funeral Service – Redwood Valley Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Grace Luella Gluth was born December 20, 1941 to Herman and Luella (Lankenau) Breitkreutz on the family farm in rural Renville. She was baptized and confirmed at St. Matthew Lutheran Church of Flora Township where she remained a life-long member. Grace graduated from Renville High School in 1960.
On August 26, 1967, Grace was united in marriage to Leland C. Gluth at St. Matthew Lutheran Church of Flora Township. Grace was employed at the Redwood Area Hospital for 25 years until retirement.
After retirement she volunteered at the Westside Center Thrift Store of Redwood Falls. While working and volunteering, Grace made so many wonderful friends and cherished them all. Grace loved spending time with family and friends especially over a good cup of coffee. She enjoyed a competitive game of cards and could often be seen at garage sales.
Grace is survived by her husband of 52 years Leland; children John (Julie) Gluth of Renville, Dale (Colleen) Gluth of Big Stone, S.D,. and Kari (James) Pistulka of Shakopee; grandchildren Katie (fiance Anders Kullhem) Gluth, Cole Gluth, Madison and Bailey Gluth and Olivia Pistulka and many other family and friends.
She is preceded in death by her parents Herman and Luella Breitkreutz, brother Stanley Breitkreutz, sister Helen Halter and brother-in-law Fred "Slim" Halter.
Published in Redwood Falls Gazette from Apr. 2 to Apr. 9, 2020