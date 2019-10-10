|
Gregory "Greg" Rohlik, 66, of Wabasso, died Sunday, October 6, 2019 at the St. Cloud VA Health Care System.
Memorial Mass will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, October 10, 2019 from St. Anne's Catholic Church in Wabasso with burial to follow at the St. Catherine's Catholic Cemetery in Redwood Falls. Visitation will be held at the church from 9 until 11 a.m. Thursday, October 10, 2019.
Arrangements are with Nelson-Hillestad Funeral and Cremation Services of Redwood Falls.
Greg was born June 22, 1953, to Lawrence and Leona (Krause) Rohlik in the Redwood Falls Hospital. Greg received his First Holy Communion and was confirmed at the Church of St. Mary in Seaforth.
Greg graduated from Wabasso Public School and then joined the Army; he was honorably discharged after two years. Greg worked a variety of jobs.
Greg was united in marriage to Theresa Hoffmann June 12, 1981 at St. Anne's Catholic Church in Wabasso.
Greg loved to play cards, especially cribbage. He also collected cribbage boards. Greg liked doing arts and crafts. He loved the outdoors, in his younger days he hunted and fished, more recently he liked to feed the birds and squirrels.
Greg was an avid AA and NA member, he enjoyed helping others. Greg loved spending time with his family and pets, Anna and Lilly.
Greg is survived by his wife of 38 years, Theresa, three children, Ryan (Briana) Rohlik of Redwood Falls, Nathan Rohlik of Morton, Laura Rohlik of Marshall and granddaughter Gabriella Rohlik of Redwood Falls; brothers, Mike (Annette), Ed (Joanne), Frank, Randy, Larry (Char); sisters, JoAnn and Carol; sister-in-law, Diane Rohlik. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews, along with two pets, Anna and Lilly.
Greg is preceded in death by his parents, Lawrence and Leona Rohlik, sister Mary and brothers, Kenny, Louis, Roger, Allen and Bill.
Blessed be his memory.
