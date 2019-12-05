|
Gwen Wacek, 78, of Redwood Falls passed away unexpectedly Wednesday, November 27, 2019 at the St. Cloud Hospital in St. Cloud.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, December 7, 2019 at Gloria Dei Lutheran Church in Redwood Falls.
Visitation will be held Friday, December 6, 2019 from 4 until 8 p.m. at the Nelson-Hillestad Funeral Home in Redwood Falls. Visitation will continue Saturday, from 10 until 11 a.m. at the church. Private Family burial at a later date.
Arrangements are with the Nelson-Hillestad Funeral and Cremation Services of Redwood Falls.
Gwen Mollie Larson Wacek, the daughter of Gilbert and Grace (Gullickson) Larson, was born March 4, 1941 in Britton, S.D. She was raised most of childhood years in Veblen, S.D. She graduated from Veblen High School in 1959. Gwen moved to Minneapolis after high school to work.
She met her husband Richard "Dick" Wacek and they were married May 25, 1963 at Mount Olivet Lutheran Church in Minneapolis. They later moved to the Redwood Falls area where they farmed, ran their trucking company, Wacek, Inc., together and raising their two sons, Wayne and Wade.
Gwen loved spending time with her family. She always put others before herself. Gwen enjoyed riding horse, painting and Christmas decorating. Dick and Gwen enjoyed spending winters in Arizona.
Gwen is survived by her husband, Dick, her sons, Wayne of Chicago, Ill. and Wade (Talia) of Redwood Falls, her grandsons, Derek and Dustin of Marshall, sister, Gail Jennen of Burnsville, nephew, Kim Jennen and Kandy Jennen Arntzen, also many other family members.
Gwen was preceded in death by her parents, Gilbert and Grace Larson and brother-in-law, Richard Jennen.
Blessed be her memory.
Published in Redwood Falls Gazette from Dec. 5 to Dec. 12, 2019