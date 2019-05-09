|
|
Harold A. Wersal, 93, of Morgan, died Sunday, May 5, 2019 at Gil-Mor Manor in Morgan.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, May 10, 2019 at St. Michael's Catholic Church in Morgan, with burial to follow in the St. Michael's Catholic Cemetery in Morgan. Visitation will be held Thursday, May 9, 2019 from 4-7 p.m. The Knights of Columbus will lead the Rosary at 3:30 p.m. at the Nelson-Hillestad Funeral Home in Morgan. Visitation will continue one hour prior to the service from 9:30 until 10:30 a.m. at the church.
Arrangements are with Nelson-Hillestad Funeral and Cremation Service of Morgan. E-mail condolences may be sent via www.nelson-hillestad.com.
Harold A. Wersal, the son of William and Mary (Roiger) Wersal, was born August 31, 1925 in Springfield. He attended District 59 Country School and two years at St. Raphael Catholic School in Springfield.
Harold married Mary "Lena" Sellner April 14, 1948 at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Sleepy Eye. They lived and farmed east of Springfield until 1950, when they moved to a farm in Eden Township, east of Morgan.
In 1972, they moved to a farm west of Morgan and after retiring in May 1992, they moved into town. In 2017, they moved into an apartment at Gil Haven and then into Gil-Mor Manor in Morgan.
Harold truly enjoyed being a farmer and cattle dealer for 44 years. He established Wersal Livestock, which is now being carried on by two of his sons.
Harold was an active member of St. Michael's Catholic Church of Morgan, Knights of Columbus, Catholic Aid, Catholic Order of Foresters and served as a trustee, and eucharistic minister. He enjoyed helping others by volunteering in many areas as a Lions member, Boys Scout leader, Farmfest volunteer and helped managed the St. Michael's Cans for Cash Program.
Harold enjoyed playing cards, going to auctions, church dinners and many social gatherings. He especially loved spending time with his family, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and many friends.
He is survived by his children; Marie Lindquist of St. James, Gerard (Cindy) Wersal of Prior Lake, Joseph (Sharon) Wersal of Winthrop, Rosann (Alan) Plotz of Clements, Gregory (Kristin) Wersal of Morgan; siblings; Lucille (Norman) Hacker of Morgan, Mary Ann Veit of New Ulm, Madonna (Albert) Ebnet of Springfield and brother-in-law, Art Sellner of Sleepy Eye.
Harold was preceded in death by his parents and his wife, Mary; son, Dennis Wersal; grandson, Nicholas Wersal; son-in-law, Ron Lindquist; brothers, Leonard Wersal and William Wersal, Jr.; sisters, Irene Groebner, Evelyn Kastner; sisters-in-law, Dorothy Wersal, Edith Rosenstengel, Marion Sellner, Cecilia Hornick, Dorothy Wersal; brothers-in-law, Clem Hacker, Leo Veit, George Groebner, Clarence Hornick, John Rosenstengel, LeRoy Weisensel and Ray Kastner.
Blessed be his memory.
Published in Redwood Falls Gazette from May 9 to May 16, 2019