Harold Altermatt, 92, formerly of Alexandria, died Monday, September 16, 2019, at his residence in Jacksonville, Fla. after a battle with lung cancer.
A memorial service will be held at a future date. Interment will be in Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery - Little Falls.
Arrangements with Hatcher Crematory, Jacksonville.
Harold was born October 27, 1926, the third of four children of Herman and Katherine Altermatt. He left high school to join the U.S. Navy serving on the hospital ship USS Hope during WWII. After his discharge, he worked as a plumber and in the maintenance department at Bethany.
Harold moved to Jacksonville in March 2019 to enjoy the year-around warm weather. In April 2019, he was diagnosed with lung cancer.
He is survived by his wife of 69 years – Frances; Daughters: Kate (Fred), Jane (Terry), Judy (Scott) Mary, Liz and Rebecca and son Steve.
Harold was preceded in death by his parents, his brothers Leo and Victor and sister Anna.
Published in Redwood Falls Gazette from Sept. 23 to Sept. 30, 2019