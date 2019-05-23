|
Harold Nielsen, 78, of Lamberton died May 17, 2019, at his home in Lamberton.
Service was held at the Zion Lutheran Church on Wednesday.
The clergy was Pastor Matthew Sprunger. A private interment will be at the Zion Lutheran Cemetery at a later time.
Arrangements were with the Sturm Funeral Home. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.sturmfh.com.
Harold Nielsen was born August 23, 1940, in Vesta, the son of Clarence and Grace (Dejeager) Nielsen. He was baptized and confirmed at Revere Lutheran Church. Following graduation he obtained an associate's degree from Bemidji State.
He was united in marriage to Bonnie Darkow June 20, 1964 at Zion Lutheran Church in Lamberton.
He worked in construction and retired after 25 years of service in law enforcement. Harold enjoyed fixing cars, wood working and working on his house. He was a member of Zion Lutheran Church in Sanborn.
He is survived by his wife – Bonnie of Lamberton; children – Michael (Lynn) Nielsen of Bloomington, Mary (John) Casey of Sanborn and Melanie (David) Hanneman of Sanborn; grandchildren – Samantha Bradway, Tiffany (Marvin) Free, Jesse Flora, Amber Nielsen and Angela Hanneman; great-grandchildren – Michael and Mary Jane Hanselka and Micah Peterson; sisters – Marlene (Maynard) Molitor of Coon Rapids and Sharon (John) Bakken of Westbrook; mother-in-law – Gladys Darkon and goddaughters – Wendy Wondercheck, Wendy Knakmuhs and Marci Berens.
He was preceded in death by his parents; father-in-law – Ted Darkow and a goddaughter – Kathy Batalden.
Published in Redwood Falls Gazette from May 23 to May 30, 2019