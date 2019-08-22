|
Harriet Deinken, 79, of Redwood Falls, formerly of Morton, passed away Thursday, August 15, 2019, at Wood Dale Nursing Home in Redwood Falls. Funeral services were held Wednesday, August 21, 2019 from the First United Methodist Church in Redwood Falls with burial in the Morton City Cemetery.
Arrangements were with Nelson-Hillestad Funeral and Cremation Service of Redwood Falls. E-mail condolences may be sent via www.nelson-hillestad.com.
Harriet Marie Deinken, daughter of John "Jack" and Bernice (Hafften) Reynolds, was born August 2, 1940 in Redwood Falls.
She grew up by Morton and attended Morton School and graduated from Morton High School in 1958.
She then attended a year of college in Mankato, before she married Jerome "Jerry" Deinken September 9, 1961 in the United Methodist Church in Morton. Together they made their home in Renville from 1961-69.
In August 1969 they moved to outside of Morton to farm and raise their children.
Harriet was a mother and farm wife, working alongside of Jerry on the farm. She loved horses, with special memories of driving the truck to pick up other's horses for trail rides. She enjoyed gardening and was a master garage sale shopper.
Harriet loved to spend time with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Playing cards was an enjoyable past time.
Over the years she served on many boards, such as head leader of the Birch Coulee 4-H Club for several years, Morton School Board, Morton City Council, and Renville County Extension Board. She also coordinated the printing and sales of the 4-H Club community calendar for about 30 years. Harriet was a faithful member of the Morton United Methodist Church, she served as lay leader, UMW officer, Sunday School teacher and church council member.
Harriet is survived by her children – Rick (Beth) Deinken of Olivia, Jeanne Deinken of Bloomington, Gary Deinken (Chris Gonzales) of Wilton Manors, Fla. and Greg (Jill) Deinken of Morton.
She is survived by six grandchildren, three step-grandchildren, five great-grandchildren and seven step-great-grandchildren and a brother, John (Jeanne) Reynolds of South Haven.
Harriet was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Jerry (2017) and a sister.
Blessed be her memory.
Published in Redwood Falls Gazette from Aug. 22 to Aug. 29, 2019