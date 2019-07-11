|
|
|
Harry Hansen, 89, of Hendricks passed away Thursday, July 4, 2019 at the Hendricks Nursing Home.
Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Friday, July 12, 2019 at the Christ Lutheran Church in Hendricks with Rev. David Christenson officiating. Burial will be in the Diamond Lake Cemetery, rural Lake Benton. Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Thursday, July 11 with a 7 p.m. Prayer Service at the Hendricks Hospital Chapel in Hendricks.
Houseman Funeral Home, Birk Chapel in Hendricks is entrusted with the arrangements.
He is lovingly remembered by his four children: Bill (Carolyn) Hansen, Sioux Falls, S.D., Marla Henne, Hendricks, Jon (Jennifer) Hansen, Marshall and Craig (Lisa) Hansen, Ivanhoe; son-in-law, John Rooney, Oakes, N.D.; 14 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; one sister, Eunise Samana, San Mateo, Calif.; brother-in-law, Arnie Haack; two sisters-in-law, Mildred Haack and Jean Lichtsinn and many nieces and nephews.
Harry was preceded in death by his parents; wife Bessie; long time companion Violet Reinertson; two daughters: Brenda Berndt and Aine Rooney; three grandchildren: Richard and Michael Gage and Corey Berndt and daughter-in-law Sandy Hansen.
Blessed be his memory.
Published in Redwood Falls Gazette from July 11 to July 15, 2019