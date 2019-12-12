|
|
Harvey Totman, 81, of Fairfax passed away Tuesday, November 26, 2019, at the Fairfax Community Home in Fairfax.
LaAnna Totman, 82, of Fairfax passed away Tuesday, December 3, 2019, at the St. John's Lutheran Home in Springfield.
Gathering of Family and Friends will be Friday, December 13, 2019, from 3 to 6 p.m. at the Hauser-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Fairfax.
The clergy officiating is Pastor Kent Krumwiede
Harvey Wayne Totman was born October 6, 1938, in Transit Township, Sibley County. He was the son of Harold and Emily (Kober) Totman. Harvey was baptized as an infant and was later confirmed in his faith as a youth. He received his education in Gibbon.
LaAnna Mae Totman was born March 28, 1937, in Ruthton. She was the daughter of William and Belle (Whipps) Miller. LaAnna was baptized as an infant and was later confirmed in her faith as a youth. She received her education in Stewart and was a graduate of the Stewart High School Class of 1955.
On October 5, 1956, LaAnna and Harvey were united in marriage at the United Methodist Church in Winthrop. The couple resided in Fairfax for the last 58 years, sharing 63 years of marriage and have been members of the United Methodist Church in Fairfax.
Harvey and LaAnna were blessed with two children, Gordon and Diane Totman.
Harvey was a regional sales director with Conklin Co. in Shakopee for the last 50 years, he owned a livestock trucking company prior. Harvey enjoyed people, collecting and selling antique tractors, fishing, traveling, casinos, bowling, snowmobiling, making firewood, yard work and tinkering in his shop.
Harvey and LaAnna loved spending time as a family at their lake home for many years, those are the fondest memories for all.
LaAnna was a telephone operator early on in their marriage, and then assisted with bookwork and taking calls for the livestock company. She also worked at the furniture store, babysat, loved gardening, sewing, decorating, traveling, and bowling.
She was a member of the women's circle at church. Ann was also an election judge.
Harvey and LaAnna are survived by their: children, Gordon Totman and his wife, Susan of Redwood Falls and Diane Peichel and her fiancée, Bill Wiemann of Alpine, Wyo.; grandchildren, Bradley Totman of Wisconsin, Jennifer Totman and her fiancée, Scott Mahowald of Minneapolis, Gordon Keith Totman and his wife, Stephanie of Wisconsin, Bryce Peichel of Arizona, Mitchell Peichel of Wyoming; great-grandchildren, James Totman, West and Eastin Mahowald, Tegan Peichel; Harvey's brother, Rodger Totman and his wife, Monica of Minnetonka; LaAnna's sister, Sandy Williams; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Harvey was preceded in death by his parents, Harold and Emily Totman.
LaAnna was preceded in death by her parents, William and Belle Miller; sister, Doris (Lyle) Rasmussen; brother, Kenneth Miller.
Arrangements by Hauser-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Fairfax, Minnesota. Online obituaries and guest book available at www.hantge.com. Please click on obituaries and guest book.
Published in Redwood Falls Gazette from Dec. 12 to Dec. 19, 2019