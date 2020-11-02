A private family funeral service for Hazel Bahn, 105, of Wood Lake was held Saturday, October 31, 2020, at St. Luke's Lutheran Church in Posen Township. Interment took place after the service in the St. Luke's Cemetery.
A recording of the service will be available at www.sunsetfuneralassociation.com.
Hazel K (Werner) Bahn was born September 6, 1915, in Omro Township to Albert and Lena (Marquardt) Werner. Hazel moved around a lot with her family, graduating from Wood Lake High School, where she was president of her class after only half of a school year there. After graduation, she attended teacher training in Redwood Falls, where she was captain of the basketball team for her two years there.
Hazel taught for two years in Redwood Falls, and she arrived at school early every morning to start the wood burning stove to heat the building for her students who arrived with horses and wagons.
Hazel was united in marriage to Herman G Bahn in 1936. The couple lived on a farm outside of Cottonwood for a time, before moving in with Herman's parents on the family farm between Wood Lake and Cottonwood. The couple took over the farm in 1938, living there for over 50 years before retiring to Wood Lake. Hazel moved to Parkview Senior Living in Belview at the age of 99.
Hazel was a loving mother, grandmother, and sister. She had a unique skill to make everyone she met feel like they were her favorite person in the world. She was a caretaker for anyone who showed up at her door. Hazel sewed clothes for her children when they were young, the potholders and gifts for visitors in her later years, before finally giving up her sewing machine at the age of 99. She also made quilts for family and friends. Hazel was a devoted farmer's wife, helping with the harvest, getting food on the table and keeping her own garden. She was a wonderful baker and cook who was proud of her countless hand written recipe cards. One of Hazel's family's treasured gifts is her daily journal she kept for many years, which they compiled into a story of her life.
Hazel died Thursday, October 29, 2020, at Parkview Senior Living in Belview.
She is survived by her children Herman C Bahn of Wood Lake, Stanley (Alice) Bahn of Wisconsin, Donna Brunig of Minneapolis, Howard (Terri) Bahn of Baxter, and Cindy (Mark) Johnson of Darwin; 20 grandchildren, 42 great-grandchildren and 13 great-great-grandchildren; brother Wayne Werner of Minneapolis and many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Herman G Bahn, brothers Raymond and Ralph, sisters Alda, Alice and Edna, grandchildren Steve Bahn and Kristi Merten and daughter-in-law Corrine Bahn.
Arrangements by Sunset Funeral & Cremation Association, Echo. www.sunsetfuneralassociation.com.