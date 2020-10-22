1/1
Helen A. (Hendrickson) Schneider
1927 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Helen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Helen Schneider, 93, of Redwood Falls passed away Sunday, October 11, 2020 at Seasons Hospice House in Redwood Falls.
A Private Mass of Christian Burial will be at St. Catherine's Catholic Church with interment at St. Mary's Cemetery in Bechyn. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Carris-Health Hospice.
Arrangements are with Nelson-Hillestad Funeral and Cremation Service of Redwood Falls. E-mail condolences may be sent via www.nelson-hillestad.com.
Helen A. Schneider was born August 21, 1927 in Redwood Falls. She was the daughter of Nels and Mabel Hendrickson. There she attended school through eighth grade.
She found employment as a waitress before meeting her husband, Henry (Bud) Schneider. They married July 16, 1947 at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Bechyn.
They lived in Troy Township, moving to Olivia in 1956. They returned to Henryville Township for a short time before moving to Geneva in 1957, and later to Owatonna.
In 1967, they moved to Bechyn and re-opened the Bechyn Store, operating it as "Bud & Helen's." Then in 1990, they moved to Redwood Falls.
Helen was a member of St. Catherine's Catholic Church in Redwood Falls and also the CCW.
She also volunteered her time at the food shelf and Wood Dale Home.
In her life, she remained active, gardening, canning, tending flowers, bowling, mowing lawn and raising four children. In her later years, Helen was blessed with a special friendship with Roman Roiger.
Helen died Sunday, October 11, 2020 at Seasons Hospice House in Redwood Falls at the age of 93 years, one month and 20 days.
Helen was preceded in death by her husband, Bud Schneider; parents; son-in-law, John Kretsch; brothers, Floyd and Nels, Jr. Hendrickson and sisters, Bernice Noack and Pearl Schafer.
Helen is survived by her sister, Violet Harder and brother, John Hendrickson; her sons, Michael, Steven and Kevin Schneider and daughter Kathy Kretsch; two granddaughters, a grandson-in-law and 10 great-grandchildren; as well as a sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Rita and Joe Walters; nieces and nephews.
Helen and her husband are now able to resume their love of dancing together.
The family is so grateful for her care by the staff at Wood Dale Home and Carris-Health Hospice.
Blessed be her memory.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Redwood Falls Gazette from Oct. 22 to Oct. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Nelson-Hillestad Funeral Home
111 South Halvorson St
Redwood Falls, MN 56283
(507) 637-8359
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Nelson-Hillestad Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
October 19, 2020
My Aunt Helen was always full of vim and vigor! No one was a stranger to her. She Loved life and lived it to it's fullest. She loved to tease and could take it as well as give it. :-) I loved to talk with Aunt Helen about our family... she could tell me all the "good stories" and always knew the details of our ancestors lives. She was a special lady and will be remembered for her fun loving ways and her love for family, friends and everyone she met! There is a glorious reunion in Heaven with her loved ones... Rest in peace Aunt Helen.
Brenda Petitt
Family
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved