My Aunt Helen was always full of vim and vigor! No one was a stranger to her. She Loved life and lived it to it's fullest. She loved to tease and could take it as well as give it. :-) I loved to talk with Aunt Helen about our family... she could tell me all the "good stories" and always knew the details of our ancestors lives. She was a special lady and will be remembered for her fun loving ways and her love for family, friends and everyone she met! There is a glorious reunion in Heaven with her loved ones... Rest in peace Aunt Helen.

Brenda Petitt

Family