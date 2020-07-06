Jace Amir Goodthunder, infant son of Jay Goodthunder and Rayna Schmid, journeyed to the spirit world Monday, June 29, 2020 at Children's Hospital in Minneapolis.
Graveside Services were held Friday, July 3 at St. Cornelia's Episcopal Cemetery on the Lower Sioux Community. Online condolences may be sent at www.stephensfuneralservice.com.
Stephens Funeral Service - Redwood Valley Funeral Home assisted the family with arrangements.
Jace is survived by his parents Jay Goodthunder and Rayna Schmid; siblings: Tabia, Joey, Jalen, Angel and Connor Goodthunder and Tati Schmid; grandparents: Koreen Koerner and Gary and Mila Schmid; aunts and uncles: Dawn (Earl) Goodthunder Pendleton, Jason Goodthunder, Lance Schmid and Chad Schmid; nieces and nephews: Brielle Green, Jalen Goodthunder, Jr., Aiyanna Goodthunder-Anderson and Kyrie Phanuel; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
He was greeted into heaven by his grandfather Jody Goodthunder and many other relatives.