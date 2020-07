Jace Amir Goodthunder, infant son of Jay Goodthunder and Rayna Schmid, journeyed to the spirit world Monday, June 29, 2020 at Children's Hospital in Minneapolis.Graveside Services were held Friday, July 3 at St. Cornelia's Episcopal Cemetery on the Lower Sioux Community. Online condolences may be sent at www.stephensfuneralservice.com. Stephens Funeral Service - Redwood Valley Funeral Home assisted the family with arrangements.Jace is survived by his parents Jay Goodthunder and Rayna Schmid; siblings: Tabia, Joey, Jalen, Angel and Connor Goodthunder and Tati Schmid; grandparents: Koreen Koerner and Gary and Mila Schmid; aunts and uncles: Dawn (Earl) Goodthunder Pendleton, Jason Goodthunder, Lance Schmid and Chad Schmid; nieces and nephews: Brielle Green, Jalen Goodthunder, Jr., Aiyanna Goodthunder-Anderson and Kyrie Phanuel; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.He was greeted into heaven by his grandfather Jody Goodthunder and many other relatives.