Graveside service will be held Friday, June 19, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at Faith Lutheran Cemetery, with a memorial at Faith Lutheran Church at a later date.

Jacquelyne Ann (Willhite) Lang was born August 28, 1941 to Everett and Grace Willhite in Walnut Grove. She was baptized at the Methodist Church in Walnut Grove and confirmed at the Presbyterian Church in Wabasso and graduated from Wabasso High School in 1959.

Jackie was married June 13, 1959, and to this union her three children were born: Richard in Hawaii, Tamera in Redwood Falls and Teri in Alberta, Canada. Following her marriage in 1959 she lived in Hawaii for two years where she loved the beach, flowers and beauty of the Islands.

After Hawaii she lived on a farm near Wabasso and then Minneapolis where she worked as head dietician at Augsburg College. Next she spent eight years in Wetaskiwin, Alberta, Canada where she loved working as a florist, watching hockey and playing on multiple curling teams.

In 1978 she moved to Vernon, British Columbia, Canada where she lived for two years until moving to Madison in 1980. In Madison, Jackie worked as a florist at Snortum's and Country Creations and as an office manager at Quantum Labs.

She not only loved cooking, baking, curling and sewing, she also had a passion for flowers and plants. Her freezer was always full of baked goodies and the pantry full of canned goods just in case a friend stopped by to visit, if Richard didn't eat all the goodies in the night. She loved to travel and always recounted her trips to the Middle East, Hawaii and throughout Canada and the U.S.

During her lifetime, she cherished all of her wonderful friendships. Everyone tells stories about how much of a caring, lovely friend she was to have and all of the adventures they shared. Laughter was abundant around Jackie.

Jackie was known by many names (Jackie, Jack, MA, Momma, Granny, Grandma Jackie, Wewe) but she touched everyone's heart differently, in her warm loving way. Jackie had a heart of gold. She enjoyed countless adventures and outings with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Whether individually or as a group, everyone enjoyed laughter, great stories and at times tears. She practiced her faith with her loving relationships with family and friends.

Jackie died peacefully at her home at Madison Healthcare Services Care Center Thursday, June 11, 2020 at the age of 78, surrounded by her children and her partner in fun, granddaughter, Ashley.

Jackie is survived by her children – Richard (Sandra) Lang of Sioux Falls, S.D.; Tammy (Peter) Weber of Madison and Teri (Justin) Patterson of Rapid City, S.D.; grandchildren – Ashley (Michael) Nicholson of Madison, Erin (Max) Greuel of Savage, Adam Weber of Madison, Nathan Lang of Missoula, Mont., Jessica Lang of Phoenix, Ariz., Seth Lang of Helena, Mont. and Morgan Patterson of Rapid City; great-grandchildren Dylan, Dane and Axel Nicholson of Madison and Nora Greuel of Savage; one brother Clayton (Peg) Willhite of Rapid City; nephews – Sean (Laura) Willhite of Rapid City and Derek (Justine) Willhite of Rapid City.

Jackie was preceded in death by her parents Everett and Grace (Pickett) Willhite, brother Edwin Willhite, newborn twin brothers and grandson Trevor Lang.

