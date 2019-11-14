|
|
James "Jim" Charles Berberick passed away peacefully at his home in Redwood Falls November 8, 2019.
Services will be held at the United Methodist Church in Arlington Friday, November 15, 2019. Visitation will be at 1 p.m., followed by the service at 2 p.m. There will be a light lunch following the service. Wear camo in Jim's honor, if you wish.
Jim grew up in Arlington. He entered the Army and was stationed in Germany. He returned stateside to Tomah, Wis. to complete his military service as a chef. No matter where Jim lived, he proudly displayed the stars and stripes of the U.S. flag in his yard. Jim later became a park ranger (Ranger Jim) at McMullen County Park. He established nature learning stations that were utilized by schools in the area.
Health reasons necessitated Jim moving closer to his daughter, Stacy, and grandchildren, Gage and Eva. Jim lived in rural Henderson with family and loved gardening, the outdoors and feeding his birds.
He was well known for his annual garden party at the end of harvest by family and friends. He was also an avid hunter and fisherman.
He then moved to Redwood Falls, near Ramsey Park, where he continued his love of gardening with friends. This past summer, Jim helped to bring Veterans on the Water to Redwood Falls whose mission is to create an exciting fishing experience for veterans, at no cost. Jim's "larger than life" personality will be truly missed by his family and friends.
He is survived by his loving daughter, Stacy, grandchildren, Gage and Eva Blue, mother, Iva, sisters, Cindy (Carl), Paula, Carla (Brian), nieces and nephews and dog, Fury, and special friends, Pete and LaMae, Judy and Dennis, Lynn and Wendy, Gary and Margaret.
He was proceeded in death by his father, Chuck, and his loyal companion, Ranger.
Published in Redwood Falls Gazette from Nov. 14 to Nov. 21, 2019