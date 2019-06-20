|
James "Jim" Ourada, 69, of Vesta, passed away unexpectedly following a courageous battle with cancer Saturday, June 15, 2019 at Methodist Hospital in Rochester.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, June 20, 2019 at Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church in Lucan. Visitation will continue one hour prior to the service at church. Burial is in Our Lady of Victory Catholic Cemetery in Lucan. Online condolences may be sent at www.stephensfuneralservice.com. Stephens Funeral Service - Redwood Valley Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
James "Jim" Edward Ourada was born November 2, 1949 at Tracy to Francis and Marcella (Wacek) Ourada. He received the Holy Sacraments at Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church in Lucan. Jim graduated from Milroy High School in 1967. In 1968, he enlisted in the US Navy and was deployed to Vietnam. He was proud to have sailed around the world while serving his country. He was honorably discharged in 1972. Jim furthered his education at Minnesota West in Canby and earned a degree as a fuel injection specialist in Fall 1974.
He married his "bride," Ramona "Mona" VanLoy at Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church December 7, 1974. Together they lived in Montevideo, Duluth and settled on their farm outside of Vesta in 1980.
He was a member of Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church, Lucan American Legion, Knights of Columbus and the Patriot Guard Riders. Jim loved being outdoors, working on projects, fixing things and especially loved spending time with his children and grandchildren. He always looked forward to traveling and spending time with his "bride." He was a hard-worker who had a deep passion for farming the land and caring for animals. Jim had a huge heart, quick wit, a smile that lit up a room and helped everyone he could, never expecting anything in return. Most mornings he could be found at the Vesta Cafe playing cards with his friends over breakfast. He was the best husband, father, father-in-law, and grandad anyone could ask for. He will be deeply missed.
Jim is survived by his wife, Ramona "Mona" Ourada of Vesta; children: Keith (Kayla) Ourada of Kasson, Jason (Allison) Ourada of Vesta and Lisa (Brian) McCoy of Enterprise, Ala.; grandchildren: James Ourada and Blakely, Liam, Logan and Brandon McCoy; siblings: John (Linda) of Salina, Kansas, Ron (Barb) of Fargo, N.D., Terry (Laurie) and Dave (Judy) of Lucan, Lyle (Rose) of Coraopolis, Pa. and Sharon (Art) Price of Mankato; sister-in-law Tammy Ourada of Wabasso and many other relatives and friends.
He is preceded in death by his parents and brothers Jerome and Alan.
