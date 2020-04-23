Home

POWERED BY

Services
Stephens Funeral Services - Redwood Valley Funeral Home
612 Northwood Dr
Redwood Falls, MN 56283
(507) 637-5877
Resources
More Obituaries for James Fierro
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James "Jimmy" Fierro

Send Flowers
James "Jimmy" Fierro Obituary
James "Jimmy" Fierro, 61, of Redwood Falls, formerly of Turlock, Calif., passed away Saturday, April 18, 2020 at his home. Private services will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be sent at www.stephensfuneralservice.com. Stephens Funeral Service - Redwood Valley Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. He is survived by his son Matt (Brittany) Fierro of Redwood Falls; grandchildren: Dimarie, Matt Jr, Evan, Makenzie, and Rolland; mother Shirley of Ceres, California; sisters: Sherry and Julie; and good friend Joel Knapp. He is preceded in death by his father Frank, siblings: Susan, Sandy, Jennifer, and Tommy.
Published in Redwood Falls Gazette from Apr. 23 to Apr. 27, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -