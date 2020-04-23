|
James "Jimmy" Fierro, 61, of Redwood Falls, formerly of Turlock, Calif., passed away Saturday, April 18, 2020 at his home. Private services will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be sent at www.stephensfuneralservice.com. Stephens Funeral Service - Redwood Valley Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. He is survived by his son Matt (Brittany) Fierro of Redwood Falls; grandchildren: Dimarie, Matt Jr, Evan, Makenzie, and Rolland; mother Shirley of Ceres, California; sisters: Sherry and Julie; and good friend Joel Knapp. He is preceded in death by his father Frank, siblings: Susan, Sandy, Jennifer, and Tommy.
Published in Redwood Falls Gazette from Apr. 23 to Apr. 27, 2020