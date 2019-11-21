Home

New Ulm Chapel - New Ulm
218 North Broadway
New Ulm, MN 56073
(507) 354-2312
Memorial service
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
1:30 PM - 2:00 PM
Minnesota Valley Funeral Home – North Chapel
New Ulm, MN
James Orville Lange

James Orville Lange Obituary
James Orville Lange, 81, of New Ulm passed away November 10, 2019.
A memorial will be held at 1:30 to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov 23, 2019 at the Minnesota Valley Funeral Home – North Chapel, New Ulm. Cremated remains interment will be in the New Ulm Cemetery at a later date.
To leave an online condolence for the family, or to sign the guestbook, please visit: www.mvfh.org.
James had been in the U.S. Navy, serving on the aircraft carrier Saratoga. After his service in the Navy, he lived and worked in western Wisconsin for several years. He became a postal carrier for the U.S. Post Office in St. Paul. After his retirement, he moved to New Ulm, a community in which he was among many friends and family members.
He is survived by brothers Harvey, Donald (Patricia) and David (Jane) and eight nieces and three nephews.
James is predeceased by father Roy, mother Hilda, sister Lorraine, brother-in-law Clifford Cordes and sister-in-law JoAnn Lange.
Published in Redwood Falls Gazette from Nov. 21 to Nov. 28, 2019
