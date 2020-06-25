James Oscar "Jim" Nesburg
1938 - 2020
James "Jim" O. Nesburg, 82, of Redwood Falls, passed away Saturday, June 20, 2020 at the VA Hospital in Minneapolis.
A private family Memorial Funeral Service will be held Thursday, June 25, 2020 at Nelson-Hillestad Funeral and Cremation Services in Redwood Falls, with burial to follow in the Central Lutheran Church Cemetery in rural Franklin.
Arrangements are with Nelson-Hillestad Funeral and Cremation Services of Redwood Falls. E-mail condolences may be sent via www.nelson-hillestad.com.
James Oscar Nesburg was born to Oscar and Sophie (Borth) Nesburg March 18, 1938, in Renville County. Jim had served in the Army from 1956-57.
On April 5, 1958, Jim married Darlene Seehausen in Fort Dodge, Iowa. Together they raised their children while Jim farmed in Renville County, worked at BF Goodrich in New Ulm, was a draftsman at Eaton in New Hope and owned a hardware store in Danube.
On June 8, 1979, Jim married Martha (Schneider) Serbus. Jim was a carpet layer, then owned and operated Bird Island Liquor store and dealt blackjack at Jackpot Junction Casino.
Jim was a member of St. Catherine's Catholic Church. Jim was active in the Danube Lions and Bird Island Lions. He enjoyed golfing, hunting, fishing, inventing and playing cards.
James (Jim) O. Nesburg is survived by his children: Jim G. (Jean) Nesburg of Spicer, Joan (Greg) Koskela of Chisholm, Crystal (special friend Bob) Kuemper of Bird Island and Jason (Teri) Nesburg of Albuquerque, N.M.; step-children: Russel (Suzanne) Serbus of Cleveland, Paulette (Steve) Nohava of Clearwater, Dean (Dawn) Serbus of Victorville, Calif., Rodney (Betty) Serbus of Granger, Iowa, Brian (Pat) Serbus of Redwood Falls and Curt (Belinda) Serbus of Stacy; ex-wife Darlene Knight of Redwood Falls; 30 grandchildren and 34 great-grandchildren.
Jim is preceded in death by his parents Oscar and Sophie Nesburg; stepdad Ed Bulau; wife Martha in 2016; daughters, Penny Lynn Nesburg and Carla Carol Nesburg; stepson, Bradley R. Serbus; brothers Roy Nesburg and Deryle Nesburg.
Blessed be his memory.

Published in Redwood Falls Gazette from Jun. 25 to Jul. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Nelson-Hillestad Funeral Home
111 South Halvorson St
Redwood Falls, MN 56283
(507) 637-8359
