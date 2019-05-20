|
|
James Richard Fischer passed away May 13, 2019, at the age of 58.
A memorial service was held at Messinger Pinnacle Peak Mortuary Sunday, May 19.
Born and raised in southern Minnesota, he graduated from Wabasso High School and attended Southwest State University where he played football.
He was united in marriage to Janice Lee Engel in 1984. The couple moved to Arizona in 1986 to pursue new opportunities together.
James joined WAXIE Sanitary Supply in 1987, starting as a warehouse worker and customer service representative. He was promoted to operations manager within a year of his initial hire date and served as a WAXIE vice- president since 2006. He took on the role of vice- president of business development in 2012, in which he focused on the acquisition of new businesses. This role allowed him to meet and form lasting connections with many different people across the country.
James is survived by his wife, Janice, two children, April and Christian; his parents, Monica and Werner Fischer and four siblings: Sherri Oxley, Dave Fischer, Ken Fischer and Nanci Calvin.
He is preceded in death by his brother, Ronald Fischer.
He will be remembered as a kind, hard-working father and husband with a sense of humor that could light up any room. James was also a passionate Arizona Cardinals fan.
James enjoyed avid mountain biking and loved to spend time in nature.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the McDowell Sonoran Conservatory, which strives to empower awareness through science, research, and teaching, while preserving 35,000 acres of desert habitat in Scottsdale, Ariz. Link: https:// mcdowellsonoran.kindful.com/?campaign=344392.
Published in Redwood Falls Gazette from May 20 to May 27, 2019