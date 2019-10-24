|
James "Jim" Schweinfurter, 82, of Redwood Falls, formerly of Olivia, passed away Saturday, October 19, 2019, at the Abbott-Northwestern Hospital in Minneapolis.
Memorial Mass Service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, November 4, 2019, at St. Catherine's Catholic Church in Redwood Falls with burial to follow in the Beaver Falls Cemetery in Beaver Falls Township, Renville County. Visitation will be held at the Nelson-Hillestad Funeral Home in Redwood Falls Sunday, November 3, 2019, from 5 until 8 p.m., with Prayer Service at 7 p.m. and followed by Rosary. Visitation will continue Monday, November 4, 2019, from 10 until 11 a.m. at the church.
Arrangements are with the Nelson-Hillestad Funeral and Cremation Services of Redwood Falls. E-mail condolences may be sent via www.nelson-hillestad.com.
Blessed be his memory.
Published in Redwood Falls Gazette from Oct. 24 to Oct. 31, 2019