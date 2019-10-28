|
James "Jim" Schweinfurter, 82, of Redwood Falls, formerly of Olivia, passed away Saturday, October 19, 2019, at the Abbott-Northwestern Hospital, Minneapolis.
Memorial Mass Service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, November 4, 2019, at St. Catherine's Catholic Church in Redwood Falls with burial to follow in the Beaver Falls Cemetery in Beaver Falls Township, Renville County. Visitation will be held at the Nelson-Hillestad Funeral Home in Redwood Falls Sunday, November 3, 2019, from 5 until 8 p.m., with Prayer Service at 7 p.m. and followed by Rosary. Visitation will continue Monday, November 4, 2019, from 10 until 11 a.m. at the church.
Arrangements are with the Nelson-Hillestad Funeral and Cremation Services of Redwood Falls. E-mail condolences may be sent via www.nelson-hillestad.com.
James was born to Francis and Iva Mary (Gable) Schweinfurter August 21, 1937 in Beaver Falls Township, Renville County. Jim grew up near Beaver Falls, he attended and graduated from the Morton Public School.
On July 1, 1958, Jim married Diane Mages at St. Michael's Catholic Church in Morgan. They lived in Beaver Falls Township moving to Paxton Township for 10 years and moving to Olivia where they lived for 46 years. Jim had served in the National Guard and was honorably discharged.
Jim was a farmer, worked as a machinist, and did a lot of road construction in his lifetime.
He enjoyed being a care-taker in his retired years by mowing lawn and gardening. Jim had been a member of St. Aloysius Catholic Church, ushering for many years and being part of St. Joseph Workers. Most recently he was a member of St. Catherine's Catholic Church in Redwood Falls.
Jim enjoyed the outdoors, hunting and woodworking. He and Diane loved to travel as well. Jim so enjoyed his time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Jim loved to play cards, he'd play cards with anyone anywhere and with much enthusiasm, and he played with the same group of four men for 23 years. Jim and Diane moved to Redwood Falls only two years ago, Jim was a very social individual and will be missed by many family and friends.
Jim is survived by his wife, Diane, of 61 years of Redwood Falls, daughters, Lori (Kevin) Wegner of Stewart and Tina (Mark) Squibb of Olivia. He is survived by grandchildren, Mitchell Witthus, Daniel Witthus, Patrick Witthus, Elizabeth (Dusty) Fischer, Luke (Nicole) Alsleben and step-grandchildren, May (Joe) Anderson, Molly (Nate) Kubesh, Rafe Squibb and Mick (Sarah Lund) Squibb. Great and step-great grandchildren, Sydney, Teagen, Tray, Loretta, Colton, Jacoby, Evangeline, Neaveh, Cale and Conner. Jim is survived by two sisters, Edith Christensen of Savage and Sallie Willcox of Rosemount.
Jim is preceded in death by his parents, Francis and Iva Mary Schweinfurter, and brothers-in-law, Bob Willcox and Darold Christensen.
Blessed be his memory.
Published in Redwood Falls Gazette from Oct. 28 to Nov. 5, 2019