Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for James Mammen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Stephen Mammen

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James Stephen Mammen Obituary
James Stephen Mammen, 73, of Roseville died peacefully in the comfort of his home surrounded by his family Wednesday, September 4, 2019.
He is survived by his wife of 44 years, Amy; children, Anne (Todd Mitchell), Jane (Paul Bringardner), Charles (Kelly); grandchildren, Carson and Nolan Mammen, Charlotte, Quentin and Phineas Mitchell, brother, Lee (Jeanne) and many nieces, nephews and extended family.
Jim grew up on a farm in Morton and attended Morton High School, Class of '63. He was active in 4-H during his formative years and spent summers showing his animals. He is a graduate from the U of M-St Paul campus; he received a degree in business agriculture. Until retiring at age 67, Jim worked in finance in the healthcare industry for 30-plus years. Jim enjoyed his time at church singing in the choir and volunteering. He also loved spending time with his family, camping, biking, gardening and hiking. Jim loved being at the lake and reading by the water. He loved venturing to Florida in the winters to soak up the sun.
He enjoyed spicy food but always remembered his handkerchief to wipe his brow.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at Centennial United Methodist Church, 1524 County C2 West, Saint Paul, MN 55113. Visitation will be held one hour prior. Lunch to follow service. Memorials preferred to Centennial United Methodist Church or the Masonic Cancer Center.
Published in Redwood Falls Gazette from Sept. 9 to Sept. 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.