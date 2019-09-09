|
James Stephen Mammen, 73, of Roseville died peacefully in the comfort of his home surrounded by his family Wednesday, September 4, 2019.
He is survived by his wife of 44 years, Amy; children, Anne (Todd Mitchell), Jane (Paul Bringardner), Charles (Kelly); grandchildren, Carson and Nolan Mammen, Charlotte, Quentin and Phineas Mitchell, brother, Lee (Jeanne) and many nieces, nephews and extended family.
Jim grew up on a farm in Morton and attended Morton High School, Class of '63. He was active in 4-H during his formative years and spent summers showing his animals. He is a graduate from the U of M-St Paul campus; he received a degree in business agriculture. Until retiring at age 67, Jim worked in finance in the healthcare industry for 30-plus years. Jim enjoyed his time at church singing in the choir and volunteering. He also loved spending time with his family, camping, biking, gardening and hiking. Jim loved being at the lake and reading by the water. He loved venturing to Florida in the winters to soak up the sun.
He enjoyed spicy food but always remembered his handkerchief to wipe his brow.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at Centennial United Methodist Church, 1524 County C2 West, Saint Paul, MN 55113. Visitation will be held one hour prior. Lunch to follow service. Memorials preferred to Centennial United Methodist Church or the Masonic Cancer Center.
Published in Redwood Falls Gazette from Sept. 9 to Sept. 16, 2019