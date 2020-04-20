|
|
Jan M. Revier, 83, of Redwood Falls, passed away Easter Monday, April 13, 2020 at Wood Dale Nursing Home, Redwood Falls.
A private family burial will be held at a later date.
Jan was born November 9, 1936 in Red Lake County to Leonard and Mary Rose "Marie" (McElheney) Singer. She graduated from Oklee High School in 1954.
Sixty-four years ago this month, she said "Yes" to Ralph Revier from Redwood Falls. They were married June 2, 1956 at Aberdeen Proving Grounds, Md. Instead of being stationed in France, the army sent the newlyweds to Fort Knox, Ky. After his service, they moved to Anchorage, Alaska; then Glencoe and finally settled in Redwood Falls to raise their five children.
Jan will be remembered foremost as a dedicated and loving wife and mother, a crafty homemaker, a savvy decorator for all seasons and a fabulous baker. She sewed drapes and wallpapered with her friend, Arlene Thiel. Jan obtained a chauffeur license and drove truck with Ralph, sometimes bringing the kids. She found adventure in books as well as camping at many lakes with the family. They continued to travel in comfort in their RV, visiting family and friends while exploring 47 states, Canada and three European countries. Jan was a faithful member of St. Catherine's Catholic Church.
For 13 years, Jan bravely watched her talents and abilities slip away to Alzheimer's. She became an advocate to raise awareness locally and help others understand this debilitating disease. Though later she couldn't play Bridge, Scrabble or sometimes form complete sentences, she never lost her quick wit with her family or caretakers. Jan still always enjoyed cruising around town and in parades with Ralph in their Model A.
Our family is truly grateful for all of the staff at Wood Dale Home who lovingly cared for Jan. It was their understanding, patience and kindness that got us through these past 14 months. We also wish to thank Dr. Danielson for his gentle and loving care through the years. Their combined dedication and care sustained us during these especially challenging weeks. Finally, their quick assessment and action gave Ralph the gift of Jan's last few minutes, who then died peacefully in his arms.
Jan is survived by her husband of almost 64 years, Ralph Revier of Redwood Falls; their children, Kevin (Rene) Revier of Rochester, Deborah (Randy) Prososki of Fargo, N.D., Sandra Cordova (Gregg Gustafson) of Longmont, Colo., Angela (Tim) Dye of Martinsburg, W.V., Pamela (Inder) Sehgal of Reno, Nev. Her legacy is carried on by 20 grandchildren and 41 great-grandchildren.
Jan was preceded in death by her parents and only sister, Joy Rhoden.
Blessed be her memory.
Arrangements are with Nelson-Hillestad Funeral and Cremation Service of Redwood Falls. E-mail condolences may be sent via www.nelson-hillestad.com.
Published in Redwood Falls Gazette from Apr. 20 to Apr. 27, 2020