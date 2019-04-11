|
Jane Loftus, 86, of Redwood Falls, passed away Friday, April 5, 2019 following a brief illness at Wood Dale Nursing Home in Redwood Falls.
Private family services will be held at a later date. Interment will be in the Violet Hill Cemetery in Perry, Iowa. Online condolences may be sent at www.stephensfuneralservice.com. Stephens Funeral Service - Redwood Valley Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Jane is survived by her children: Greg (Sandy) Loftus, Jeff (Cynthia) Loftus, and Karyol (Van) Breitkreutz all of Redwood Falls; grandchildren: Bob (Lisa) Loftus of Redwood Falls, Tracy (Randy) Mann of Delhi, Deanna (Jeff) Davenport of Ghent, Wendy (Craig) Metz of Balaton, James (Angie) Loftus of Monticello, Aaron (Tiffany) Breitkreutz of Evergreen, Colo., and Amber (Ryan) Mann of Garden City; 20 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandson and many other relatives and friends.
She is preceded in death by her parents, husband John, sons Donald and Daniel, and three sisters.
Published in Redwood Falls Gazette from Apr. 11 to Apr. 15, 2019
