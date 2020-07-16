1/1
Janet Ann (Stephoni) Stellpflug
1943 - 2020
Janet Ann Stellpflug, 77, of Redwood Falls, passed away peacefully Sunday, July 12, 2020 at Carris Health - Redwood Hospital in Redwood Falls.
Mass of Christian Burial was held Wednesday, July 15 at St. Catherine's Catholic Church in Redwood Falls. Interment will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, July 16 at Welcome Cemetery in rural Welcome. Due to the current COVID-19 restrictions, please wear a mask and practice social distancing guidelines. A 50 percent indoor occupancy restriction will be maintained. Stephens Funeral Service - Redwood Valley Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Janet Ann Stellpflug was born March 23, 1943 to Arthur and Christina (King) Stephoni in Lodi Township near Taopi. She attended Sacred Heart Catholic School and graduated from Adams High School in 1961.
On September 14, 1963, Janet married John William Stellpflug at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Adams. Janet was an active member in the Catholic parishes that she belonged to throughout her life. She loved listening to music and dancing.
Janet was an avid reader. She loved taking care of children and babysat for family, friends and neighbors. Janet enjoyed visiting with friends and family, especially her grandchildren. Her smile, laughter and joy will be missed by all.
Janet is survived by her husband, John of 56 years; daughter, Cynthia "Cindy" (Nathan) Posivio of rural Winthrop; grandchildren: Anna Posivio of St. Louis Park and Joey Posivio of rural LeMars, Iowa; sister Delores Theobald of Stacyville, Iowa and many other relatives and friends.
She is preceded in death by her parents, sister Elizabeth "Betty" Steinbrink and brother Art "Jr" Stephoni.
Memorials are preferred to St. Catherine's Catholic Church. Online condolences may be sent at www.stephensfuneralservice.com.

Published in Redwood Falls Gazette from Jul. 16 to Jul. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
16
Interment
02:00 PM
Welcome Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Stephens Funeral Services - Redwood Valley Funeral Home
612 Northwood Dr
Redwood Falls, MN 56283
(507) 637-5877
