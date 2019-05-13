|
Janet Ione Minkel, 84, of Belview, was called to join the angelic choir Tuesday, May 7, 2019 at Parkview Home in Belview. An invitation she would never refuse, even if she could. She was welcomed at the pearly gates by loved ones who had gone on before her; her parents Earl and Viola, husband Arlyn, son Brent, grandson Daniel, sister Judy and brother Richard.
Funeral Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, May 14 at First Presbyterian Church in Redwood Falls. Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Monday, May 13 at the church. Visitation will continue one hour prior to the service at church. Interment will be in the Olivia Cemetery.
Online condolences may be sent at www.stephensfuneralservice.com. Stephens Funeral Service - Redwood Valley Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
From her legacy of love and family, she left to carry on her memory; her sons: Arlyn "Al" (Viola) Minkel, Kevin (Chong) Minkel, Brian (Judy) Minkel and Keith (Lisa) Minkel; her daughter Lynn (Curt) Standfuss; her daughter-in-law Michelle (Brent) and her favorite brother Robert (Barb) Brown.
Her true pride and joy came from her 21 grandchildren: Bradley, Kevin, Matthew and Tiffany; Jessica, Jennifer and Abby; Jesse, Keith and Katie; Mollie, Kyle and Alec; Brandon, Bruce and Bradley and Raschelle, Bryce, Jeremy, Cynthia and Mitchell. Her heart made room for even more as she welcomed her 37 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.
