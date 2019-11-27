Home

Stephens Funeral Services - Redwood Valley Funeral Home
612 Northwood Dr
Redwood Falls, MN 56283
(507) 637-5877
Janet Karen Fennern


1949 - 2019
Janet Karen Fennern Obituary
Janet Karen Fennern, 70, of Redwood Falls passed away November 21, 2019 at her home.
Private family celebration will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be sent at www.stephensfuneralservice.com. Stephens Funeral Service - Redwood Valley Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Janet Karen Fennern was born January 15, 1949 to Leon and Lorriane (Hoffman) Fennern in Wanda. She was baptized and confirmed at Willow Lake Lutheran Church. Janet graduated from Wabasso High School and had two daughters Malinda and Christina. Throughout her life, she had a passion for music. She enjoyed listening to country music (Patsy Cline and Loretta Lynn), singing (her favorite song to sing was "I Fall to Pieces"), playing the piano accordion, keyboard and the electric guitar. She loved to go out dancing at Jackpot Junction.
Janet was known for her amazing baking. Her specialty was banana bread and peanut butter cookies. She also enjoyed watching cooking shows on television, scary movies, bird watching (especially Hummingbirds) and spending time with her family and grandchildren. Janet was a sweetheart and a very giving person.
She would always make people laugh with her bubbly, happy and funny sense of humor. Janet will be deeply missed.
Janet is survived by her daughters: Malinda Fennern of Redwood Falls and Christina Fennern of Redwood Falls; grandchildren: Jordan, Jayden and Janaya Fennern; brother Duane (Gwen) Fennern of Wanda; sisters: Barbara (Fred) Panitzke of Redwood Falls, JoAnn (Richard) Jenniges of Wanda, LeAnn (Kenneth) Jenniges of Redwood Falls and Debra (Edward) Nelson of Franklin and many other family and friends.
She is preceded in death by her parents and nephews Bryan and Andrew Jenniges.
Published in Redwood Falls Gazette from Nov. 27 to Dec. 5, 2019
